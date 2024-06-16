Tony Awards 2024: Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)
The Great White Way saw gold on Sunday with the arrival of the 77th Tony Awards, a salute to the best and brightest of Broadway.
Heading into this year’s ceremony, the Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen and indie-rock play Stereophonic were tied for the most nominations with 13 apiece. The musical adaptation of The Outsiders followed closely behind with 12 total nods, while Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club scored nine and the Sarah Paulson-led play Appropriate earned eight.
Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along — starring Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe — entered with a respectable seven nominations, as did the musical adaptation of Water for Elephants, starring The Flash himself Grant Gustin.
And because the Tonys can’t hand themselves out, a cavalcade of A-listers assembled to announce this year’s big winners. Some of those names include Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sean Hayes, Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas, Idina Menzel, Ashley Park, Jim Parsons, Ben Platt, Anthony Ramos and Andrew Rannells.
Ariana DeBose returned as the host of this year’s Tony Awards, marking her third time emceeing Broadway’s biggest night, which was held at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in New York City.
Read on for a breakdown of this year’s nominees, with winners marked in bold as they’re announced. Once you’ve taken stock of the results, drop a comment with your thoughts on the outcome below. Did your favorite shows and stars get what they deserved?
BEST MUSICAL
Hell’s Kitchen
Illinoise
The Outsiders
Suffs
Water for Elephants
BEST PLAY
Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Mary Jane
Mother Play
Prayer for the French Republic
Stereophonic
BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL
Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gutenberg! The Musical!
Merrily We Roll Along
The Who’s Tommy
BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY
Appropriate
An Enemy of the People
Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic
Jessica Lange, Mother Play
Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane
Sarah Paulson, Appropriate
Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY
William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya
Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch
Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable
Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People
Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY
Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable
Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic
Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play
Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic
Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY
Will Brill, Stereophonic
Eli Gelb, Stereophonic
Jim Parsons, Mother Play
Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic
Corey Stoll, Appropriate
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Eden Espinosa, Lempicka
Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen
Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses
Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook
Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Brody Grant, The Outsiders
Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along
Dorian Harewood, The Notebook
Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses
Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL
Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen
Amber Iman, Lempicka
Nikki M. James, Suffs
Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot
Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen
Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along
Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL
Roger Bart, Back to the Future: The Musical
Joshua Boone, The Outsiders
Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen
Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders
Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along
Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club as Herr Schultz
ADDITIONAL CATEGORIES
BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic
Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane
Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch
Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate
Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along
Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen
Leigh Silverman, Suffs
Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants
Danya Taymor, The Outsiders
BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL
Kristoffer Diaz, Hell’s Kitchen
Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook
Justin Levine and Adam Rapp, The Outsiders
Shaina Taub, Suffs — WINNER!
Rick Elice, Water for Elephants
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (MUSIC AND/OR LYRICS) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE
Days of Wine and Roses, Adam Guettel (music and lyrics)
Here Lies Love, David Byrne and Fatboy Slim (music and lyrics)
Stereophonic, Will Butler (original songs by)
Suffs, Shaina Taub (music and lyrics)
The Outsiders, Jamestown Revival (Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay) and Justin Levine (music and lyrics)
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY
dots, Appropriate
dots, An Enemy of the People
Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
David Zinn, Stereophonic — WINNER!
BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders
Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen
Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants
David Korins, Here Lies Love
Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical
Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club — WINNER!
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY
Dede Ayite, Appropriate
Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding — WINNER!
Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic
Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch
David Zinn, An Enemy of the People
BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen
Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby — WINNER!
David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants
Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Paul Tazewell, Suffs
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY
Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People
Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic
Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic
Jane Cox, Appropriate
Natasha Katz, Grey House
BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise
David Bengali and Bradley King, Water for Elephants
Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen
Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt, The Outsiders
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY
Stefania Bulbarella and Justin Ellington, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding
Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane
Tom Gibbons, Grey House
Will Pickens and Bray Poor, Appropriate
Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic
BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL
M. L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love
Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along
Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club
Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen
Cody Spencer, The Outsiders
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen
Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb, Water for Elephants
Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman, The Outsiders
Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love
Justin Peck, Illinoise — WINNER!
BEST ORCHESTRATIONS
Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, Hell’s Kitchen
Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic
Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine, and Jamestown Revival (Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay), The Outsiders Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along — WINNER!
Timo Andres, Illinoise
