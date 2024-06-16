Tony Awards 2024: Complete List of Winners (Updating Live)

The Great White Way saw gold on Sunday with the arrival of the 77th Tony Awards, a salute to the best and brightest of Broadway.

Heading into this year’s ceremony, the Alicia Keys musical Hell’s Kitchen and indie-rock play Stereophonic were tied for the most nominations with 13 apiece. The musical adaptation of The Outsiders followed closely behind with 12 total nods, while Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club scored nine and the Sarah Paulson-led play Appropriate earned eight.

Stephen Sondheim’s Merrily We Roll Along — starring Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez and Daniel Radcliffe — entered with a respectable seven nominations, as did the musical adaptation of Water for Elephants, starring The Flash himself Grant Gustin.

And because the Tonys can’t hand themselves out, a cavalcade of A-listers assembled to announce this year’s big winners. Some of those names include Cynthia Erivo, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Josh Gad, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sean Hayes, Taraji P. Henson, Julianne Hough, Jennifer Hudson, Angelina Jolie, Nick Jonas, Idina Menzel, Ashley Park, Jim Parsons, Ben Platt, Anthony Ramos and Andrew Rannells.

Ariana DeBose returned as the host of this year’s Tony Awards, marking her third time emceeing Broadway’s biggest night, which was held at Lincoln Center’s David H. Koch Theater in New York City.

Read on for a breakdown of this year’s nominees, with winners marked in bold as they’re announced. Once you’ve taken stock of the results, drop a comment with your thoughts on the outcome below. Did your favorite shows and stars get what they deserved?

BEST MUSICAL

Hell’s Kitchen

Illinoise

The Outsiders

Suffs

Water for Elephants

BEST PLAY

Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Mary Jane

Mother Play

Prayer for the French Republic

Stereophonic

BEST REVIVAL OF A MUSICAL

Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gutenberg! The Musical!

Merrily We Roll Along

The Who’s Tommy

BEST REVIVAL OF A PLAY

Appropriate

An Enemy of the People

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Betsy Aidem, Prayer for the French Republic

Jessica Lange, Mother Play

Rachel McAdams, Mary Jane

Sarah Paulson, Appropriate

Amy Ryan, Doubt: A Parable

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR IN A PLAY

William Jackson Harper, Uncle Vanya

Leslie Odom Jr., Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch

Liev Schreiber, Doubt: A Parable

Jeremy Strong, An Enemy of the People

Michael Stuhlbarg, Patriots

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTRESS IN A PLAY

Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Doubt: A Parable

Juliana Canfield, Stereophonic

Celia Keenan-Bolger, Mother Play

Sarah Pidgeon, Stereophonic

Kara Young, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTOR IN A PLAY

Will Brill, Stereophonic

Eli Gelb, Stereophonic

Jim Parsons, Mother Play

Tom Pecinka, Stereophonic

Corey Stoll, Appropriate

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Eden Espinosa, Lempicka

Maleah Joi Moon, Hell’s Kitchen

Kelli O’Hara, Days of Wine and Roses

Maryann Plunkett, The Notebook

Gayle Rankin, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A LEADING ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Brody Grant, The Outsiders

Jonathan Groff, Merrily We Roll Along

Dorian Harewood, The Notebook

Brian d’Arcy James, Days of Wine and Roses

Eddie Redmayne, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTRESS IN A MUSICAL

Shoshana Bean, Hell’s Kitchen

Amber Iman, Lempicka

Nikki M. James, Suffs

Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, Monty Python’s Spamalot

Kecia Lewis, Hell’s Kitchen

Lindsay Mendez, Merrily We Roll Along

Bebe Neuwirth, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

BEST PERFORMANCE BY A FEATURED ACTOR IN A MUSICAL

Roger Bart, Back to the Future: The Musical

Joshua Boone, The Outsiders

Brandon Victor Dixon, Hell’s Kitchen

Sky Lakota-Lynch, The Outsiders

Daniel Radcliffe, Merrily We Roll Along

Steven Skybell, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club as Herr Schultz

ADDITIONAL CATEGORIES

BEST DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Daniel Aukin, Stereophonic

Anne Kauffman, Mary Jane

Kenny Leon, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch

Lila Neugebauer, Appropriate

Whitney White, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

BEST DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Maria Friedman, Merrily We Roll Along

Michael Greif, Hell’s Kitchen

Leigh Silverman, Suffs

Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants

Danya Taymor, The Outsiders

BEST BOOK OF A MUSICAL

Kristoffer Diaz, Hell’s Kitchen

Bekah Brunstetter, The Notebook

Justin Levine and Adam Rapp, The Outsiders

Shaina Taub, Suffs — WINNER!

Rick Elice, Water for Elephants

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE (MUSIC AND/OR LYRICS) WRITTEN FOR THE THEATRE

Days of Wine and Roses, Adam Guettel (music and lyrics)

Here Lies Love, David Byrne and Fatboy Slim (music and lyrics)

Stereophonic, Will Butler (original songs by)

Suffs, Shaina Taub (music and lyrics)

The Outsiders, Jamestown Revival (Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay) and Justin Levine (music and lyrics)

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A PLAY

dots, Appropriate

dots, An Enemy of the People

Derek McLane, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

David Zinn, Stereophonic — WINNER!

BEST SCENIC DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

AMP featuring Tatiana Kahvegian, The Outsiders

Robert Brill and Peter Nigrini, Hell’s Kitchen

Takeshi Kata, Water for Elephants

David Korins, Here Lies Love

Tim Hatley and Finn Ross, Back to the Future: The Musical

Riccardo Hernández and Peter Nigrini, Lempicka

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club — WINNER!

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A PLAY

Dede Ayite, Appropriate

Dede Ayite, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding — WINNER!

Enver Chakartash, Stereophonic

Emilio Sosa, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp through the Cotton Patch

David Zinn, An Enemy of the People

BEST COSTUME DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Dede Ayite, Hell’s Kitchen

Linda Cho, The Great Gatsby — WINNER!

David Israel Reynoso, Water for Elephants

Tom Scutt, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Paul Tazewell, Suffs

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A PLAY

Isabella Byrd, An Enemy of the People

Amith Chandrashaker, Prayer for the French Republic

Jiyoun Chang, Stereophonic

Jane Cox, Appropriate

Natasha Katz, Grey House

BEST LIGHTING DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

Brandon Stirling Baker, Illinoise

David Bengali and Bradley King, Water for Elephants

Isabella Byrd, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Natasha Katz, Hell’s Kitchen

Hana S. Kim and Brian MacDevitt, The Outsiders

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A PLAY

Stefania Bulbarella and Justin Ellington, Jaja’s African Hair Braiding

Leah Gelpe, Mary Jane

Tom Gibbons, Grey House

Will Pickens and Bray Poor, Appropriate

Ryan Rumery, Stereophonic

BEST SOUND DESIGN OF A MUSICAL

M. L. Dogg and Cody Spencer, Here Lies Love

Kai Harada, Merrily We Roll Along

Nick Lidster for Autograph, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club

Gareth Owen, Hell’s Kitchen

Cody Spencer, The Outsiders

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

Camille A. Brown, Hell’s Kitchen

Shana Carroll and Jesse Robb, Water for Elephants

Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman, The Outsiders

Annie-B Parson, Here Lies Love

Justin Peck, Illinoise — WINNER!

BEST ORCHESTRATIONS

Adam Blackstone and Tom Kitt, Hell’s Kitchen

Will Butler and Justin Craig, Stereophonic

Matt Hinkley, Justin Levine, and Jamestown Revival (Zach Chance and Jonathan Clay), The Outsiders Jonathan Tunick, Merrily We Roll Along — WINNER!

Timo Andres, Illinoise

