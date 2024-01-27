Advertisement

Top Asian News 5:00 a.m. GMT

Associated Press
·1 min read

Beijing steps up military pressure on Taiwan after the US and China announce talks

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China sent more than 30 warplanes and a group of navy ships toward Taiwan, the island’s defense ministry said Saturday. The military pressure comes on the heels of an announcement that senior American and Chinese representatives were expected to meet in the Thai capital as the two countries seek to cool tensions. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army sent 33 aircraft, including SU-30 fighters, and six navy vessels around Taiwan, between 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. Of these, 13 warplanes crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait — an unofficial boundary that's considered a buffer between the island and mainland.