Top Asian News 5:00 a.m. GMT

Reuters Videos

STORY: Taiwan’s military has begun welcoming its newest batch of conscripts. But unlike those who came before who served four months, these young people will spend a year in training.The extension was announced in late 2022 by Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and comes in response to the government’s concerns about China’s military threat. In recent years China has ramped up military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan to assert its sovereignty claim.That has included almost daily Chinese air force missions near the island over the last four years.Taiwan's army expects a total of 670 conscripts to join in the first batch under the newly extended scheme.One such recruit is 18 year-old Yin Hsin-Shih who is being dropped off by his parents."I'm a little bit excited. This is a compulsory service and after I complete it then it will not hamper my plans to pursue higher education or a job search. Compared to four-months of service, I think I can learn a lot more through serving for one year, and it will help me to hone the skills. For the country, it will provide the needed defence power given that our neighboring country (referring to China) is a great threat to our nation. I am sure it would be helpful."Once the conscripts have had their papers checked and hair shaved, they will begin intense training. That includes shooting exercises, combat instruction used by U.S. forces and operating powerful weapons such as Stinger anti-aircraft missiles and anti-tank missiles.The United States, Taiwan’s most important international backer and arms seller - despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties - has welcomed the conscription reform.Yet the period of service in Taiwan is still shorter than the 18 months mandated in South Korea, which faces a hostile and nuclear-armed North Korea.A Taipei-based think tank previously estimated the extended conscription could add an extra 60,000 to 70,000 manpower annually to the current 165,000-strong professional force in 2027 and beyond.After Taiwan announced the extension in 2022, China criticized the move for seeking to use the Taiwanese people as "cannon fodder."Taiwan's government rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and says only the Taiwanese people can decide their future.