Tori Spelling Marks Her Wedding Anniversary amid Dean McDermott Divorce: 'Just Another Day from Now On'

The couple wed in 2006 with a private Fiji ceremony, and Spelling filed for divorce on March 29

Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling is assigning new meaning to a date that once meant something special to her and estranged husband Dean McDermott.

The actress, 50, released an episode of her podcast misSPELLING on Tuesday, May 7 — the same date as her wedding anniversary with McDermott, 57 — and reflected on the now bittersweet date. “It’s May, you guys. It’s a huge month for me,” she said at the start of the episode, citing her anniversary, May 16 birthday and Mother’s Day. “I would always be like, ‘Hey, buddy. Sorry, you’re screwed. You got three Tori days to deal with, essentially, in May.”

Related: Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott's Relationship Timeline

Spelling said she didn’t think much of the hectic month “until, no joke, two days ago.”

“One of my best friends, Bill, said to me — he’s an organizer, he likes a good cleanup of his calendar — ‘I just realized I’m able to remove May 7, your wedding anniversary from my calendar,'” the star recalled. “I hadn’t thought about that. May 7 is just gonna be another day from now on.”

Amy Sussman/Getty Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend Fox Winter TCA on February 06, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum reminisced about the handmade anniversary gifts she gave to McDermott throughout their 18-year marriage. A “DIYer” and “crafter to the core,” she once made him a leather cuff. Another year, she built a bench inscribed with the phrase, “I want to grow old with you.”

“Or something. I’m conveniently blocking it out, because it hurts,” she added, withholding tears as she detailed the gift, “inspired by those old couples sitting on a bench.”

Related: Tori Spelling Reveals Why She and Dean McDermott Slept in Separate Bedrooms for 3 Years Before Split

Spelling and McDermott eloped in 2006 with a private ceremony in Fiji. They share five kids: Liam Aaron McDermott, 17, Stella Doreen, 15, Hattie Margaret, 12, Finn Davey, 11 and Beau Dean, 7.

On March 29, 2024, Spelling filed for divorce from McDermott, citing irreconcilable differences in court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Their official date of separation was listed as June 17, 2023, the same day McDermott posted an announcement to his Instagram revealing that the couple had parted ways — which he quickly deleted.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attend FOX Summer TCA 2019 All-Star Party on Aug. 7, 2019, in Los Angeles

In the filing, the Stori Telling author asked for sole physical custody of their kids and joint legal custody, with McDermott’s visitation rights to be determined.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After the news of their separation broke, Spelling said on the debut episode of misSPELLING, "I've never felt more alone." She confessed that she had wanted to split for "like... 15 years" but decided to "protect" McDermott and her kids from pain.

"We always say, ‘Hey, it made it 18 years. It shouldn’t have made it 18 years,'" she continued. "And I think he would say the same thing if he and I had a real heart-to-heart. It would have been over a lot sooner."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.