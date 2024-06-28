Tori Spelling Reveals She's Kept Multiple Placentas for Over 7 Years — and the Surprising Place She Stores Them

The reality star admitted she has two of her placentas at home and another stored at a friend's

Taylor Hill/WireImage Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling isn't shying away from telling people what she has in her freezer.



The 90210 alum, 51, revealed on the Friday, June 28 episode of her misSPELLING podcast that she has been keeping two of her placentas in her freezer — though she doesn't exactly remember which of her kids' births they came from.

Spelling, who shares kids Liam, 17, Hattie, 12, Stella, 16, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7, with ex Dean McDermott, also revealed that she has another placenta being stored at a friend's house.

"I will comment on the last thing [people] would think I have in my freezer, though. And that would that'd be my placenta," she began. "Unsure which child. There's 2 in there. So unless I have, like, the biggest placenta in the world, there's there's there's 2 vats in there."

"This is normal," she added. "Because there's all that fancy stuff you're supposed to they say it's good luck to eat it, or it's good luck to bury it, or it's good luck to, you know, have it sent and made into that powder and they put into pills and I'm just too lazy to send it out."



Tori Spelling/Instagram Tori Spelling and kids

The actress went on to apologize to her "best friend Jess" for having to hold on to her youngest son's placenta at her house.

"His is still in her freezer," Spelling shared. "You want to talk good friends? She came to the hospital the day Beau was born...But because I had a C-section and we had complications and Beau had something [where] we had to stay in the hospital for a bit. I said, ‘Jess, can you take the placenta home because they’ve given it to me and I don’t know what to do with it?’ So she, like a proper best friend, did take it home."

However, Spelling admitted that her friend has asked her "a few times over the last seven years" to take it back. "I'm going to one day," the actress said.

“The ones in my freezer currently, I don't know. We move a lot, so unfortunately a couple got lost,” she added of her other placentas. “Imagine they got lost or left at a rental. Imagine you open up a freezer and...that would be interesting to put on eBay.”



Spelling also shared that at one point, she and McDermott ate one of her placentas together.

"Dean's an amazing chef. So I mean, it was like, a little truffle oil, little salt and pepper. He cooked it and seasoned it and it was actually really good," she revealed.



