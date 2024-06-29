Kelly Bensimon Spends Would-Be Wedding Weekend in the Hamptons with Daughter Sea Learning to Play Polo (Exclusive)

Bensimon was set to tie the knot with Scott Litner on June 29, before she called off the nuptials last minute

Sea Bensimon Kelly Bensimon (R) in the Hamptons with her daughter Sea.

Kelly Bensimon isn’t ringing any wedding bells.

The former Real Housewives of New York City star, 56, took a trip to the Hamptons with her daughter Sea for her would-be wedding weekend, where she spent time riding her horse and learning to play polo with instructors from Argentina at the Southampton Polo Club.

Saturday, June 29, was supposed to have been her wedding day to ex-fiancé Scott Litner.

On her Instagram Stories on June 29, Bensimon instead posted several videos showing some of her time in the Hamptons.

In the first clip, her white fluffy dog Tarzan played on the grass, while the reality star could be heard saying, "Tarzan playing on the polo field. Hi Tarzan!"

"In the spirit of my Hamptons," she wrote over the cute clip.

Next, she posted a video of Sea playfully chasing Tarzan around the polo field with the caption, "If you can't beat em, join em."

Kelly Bensimon/Instagram Kelly Bensimon posts Instagram Stories from her time in the Hamptons.

Related: Kelly Bensimon Speaks Out After Calling Off Wedding: 'He Refused to Sign a Prenup, I Refused to Marry Him' (Exclusive)

Another video Bensimon posted showed polo players on the field during a match. She soundtracked the clip with the song "SSX" by the help, with the lyrics, "'Cause I need horses like you need drugs/Tell me why honey is sweeter than blood," being sung as the players galloped over the pitch on their horses.

PEOPLE confirmed earlier this week that Bensimon called off her wedding to Litner on June 25, just four days before the nuptials were planned to take place, on June 29.

In a statement to Page Six, Bensimon said, “I have decided that my two daughters are my priority and I won’t be moving forward with this wedding.”

Kelly Bensimon/Instagram Kelly Bensimon posts a video of daughter Sea playing with her dog Tarzan in the Hamptons.

She later gave some insight into her decision to call off the wedding telling PEOPLE that it all came down to Litner refusing to sign a prenup.

“Ultimately, my decision is nobody’s business, but I understand that there is speculation and gossip, and I want to put an end to all of it,” Bensimon shared. “To be clear, he refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, and I refused to marry him. Full stop."

Related: Who Is RHONY Alum Kelly Bensimon’s Ex-Fiancé? All About Scott Litner

An insider close to Bensimon said that following the broken engagement, the reality star was taking time for herself right now to regroup during a difficult time.

Litner, who is a finance executive, proposed over the 4th of July weekend in 2023, while the couple were vacationing in Lake Geneva, Wis. The couple later celebrated their engagement “with a quiet romantic dinner” in Chicago.

The pair previously told PEOPLE in December 2023 that they planned to host two separate celebrations, beginning with a smaller ceremony at Litner’s mother’s home in Boston. A bigger celebration was to be held at a later date, when all family and friends could come together to celebrate in the Hamptons.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Before her relationship with Litner, Bensimon was married to famed fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon, from 1997 to 2006. The two share daughters Sea and Teddy.

Litner was also previously married twice before and has his own children, Page Six reported.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.