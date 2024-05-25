Tories failed on water pollution and let firms off the hook – Lib Dem leader

Rosie Shead, PA
·4 min read

The Conservatives have “failed” on water pollution issues and let big companies “off the hook”, Sir Ed Davey has said, as he announced the Liberal Democrats’ plans for tackling sewage and regulation of the water industry.

Speaking on Saturday as he hit the campaign trail in Chichester, West Sussex, the party leader said the public were “alarmed” about the damage being done to rivers and seas in the UK and that it was an environmental, public health and economic issue.

In the run-up to the General Election, the Lib Dems have unveiled plans to abolish Ofwat and introduce a new water regulator to tackle the sewage crisis and claimed that party analysis shows water company bosses have pocketed some £54 million in bonuses since 2019.

According to the Environment Agency, sewage spills into England’s rivers and seas more than doubled in 2023 with 3.6 million hours of spills last year – equal to about 400 years – compared with 1.75 million hours in 2022.

Sir Ed smiled as he donned a buoyancy aid for a short boat trip around the Birdham Pool Marina to highlight the area’s natural beauty with Lib Dem Chichester candidate Jess Brown-Fuller.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Sir Ed said: “The Liberal Democrats have been leading the campaign to highlight the problem for several years now and think we’ve really made traction and really exposed how the Conservative Government keeps failing people on this issue.

Sewage spills graphic
(PA Graphics)

“Failing to get tougher regulations, failing to fine the water companies properly, failing to reform them and starting to get tough on them and stop this appalling pollution.”

In visiting Chichester, the party leader said he hoped to highlight that pollution in the local waterways was impacting upon local tourism and small businesses as well as the environment.

He continued: “It’s a public health issue, it’s environment issue, it’s a public health issue and animal health issue.

“It’s an economic issue because if you go to places like this, you will find the link with the economic side of the place is huge.

“It’s a massive issue with the small businesses.

“So the Tories have let these large big water companies off the hook by not being tough on them, and it’s hitting the small businesses.”

On Friday, Ofwat announced that its consultation on draft pricing decisions for the sector will now be published on July 11, rather than June 12 as originally expected, because of the General Election.

The future of Britain’s biggest water provider Thames Water could hinge on the decision as it faces potential nationalisation after investors rowed back on a promise to provide extra funding, putting the company’s finances in the balance.

The company has a roughly £15 billion debt pile and, along with the other water companies, has become embroiled in a scandal over water pollution.

Thames has asked Ofwat to allow it to hike customer bills by an average of 44% over the next five years to help it invest in its infrastructure and balance the books.

Proposed bills hikes across the rest of the industry range from 14% for Northumbrian Water to 73% at Southern Water.

Despite rampant sewage pollution and substantial planned rises in bills, England’s three biggest listed water companies hiked their dividend payouts to investors and announced more than £700 million in profit last week.

London-listed Pennon Group, Severn Trent and United Utilities all released their financial results for 2023-2024 in the last week, revealing a combined £710 million in profit.

Chichester, currently represented by Education Secretary Gillian Keegan, is one of the marginal constituencies being targeted by the Lib Dems at the General Election.

Both Labour and the Liberal Democrats are hoping to snap up seats in the traditional Conservative heartlands of southern England – the so-called blue wall.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Trumpworld Claims 25,000 People Attended His Rally. Aerial Shots Show Otherwise.

    ABC7 via YouTubeTrumpworld is once again splintering from reality. This time, the diversion relates to counting—specifically, how many people attended Donald Trump’s rally in the Bronx on Thursday.Trump, who has long obsessed over the size of crowds at his events, shared an article from Right Side Broadcasting Network to his Truth Social account that quoted the Trump campaign as saying 25,000 people attended the “electrifying” event. The New York Times reported that Trump’s team had acquired a p

  • Kremlin Responds To Trump's Claim Putin Would Grant Him – And Only Him – A Particular Favour

    Trump said Putin would pay him a special courtesy but not "anyone else".

  • Opinion: ‘Good-Natured’ Trump Trial Lawyer Is Turning Into His Accomplice

    Mark Peterson - Pool / Getty Images All through the hush-money trial, Donald Trump has excoriated Judge Juan Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg as corrupt thugs.So, you might assume that Trump will blame them and not the lead defense attorney Todd Blanche if the case ends in a conviction.But Trump has his own logic. He repeatedly leveled the same insults at Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron and New York State Attorney General Leticia James during the civil fraud case

  • Man insults judge who sentenced him to 12 years in prison for attacking police during Capitol riot

    WASHINGTON (AP) — A New Jersey electrician who repeatedly attacked police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021, siege at the U.S. Capitol was sentenced on Friday to 12 years in prison by a judge who called him “a menace to our society.” Christopher Joseph Quaglin argued with and insulted U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden before and after the judge handed him one of the longest prison sentences among hundreds of Capitol riot cases. “You're Trump's worst mistake of 2016,” Quaglin told McFadden, who

  • Potential Trump Running Mate Dodges Abby Phillip’s 'Real Simple Question' Over And Over

    The CNN anchor told Byron Donalds it was "pretty extraordinary that when faced with really clear facts, very clear facts... you won’t acknowledge it."

  • Opinion: Trump’s New York Rally Is a Scary Reminder of His Reach

    Brendan McDermid/ReutersHiring actors who answered a casting call for a $50 gig—dubbed “not a traditional ‘background job’”—was the only way Donald Trump could draw a crowd when he announced his candidacy for president in 2015.“Wow. Whoa. That is some group of people. Thousands!” he exclaimed of the two dozen who cheered on cue in the lobby of Trump Tower at the time.But despite the countless lies and incessant hype on crowd figures that followed, Trump really did draw over a thousand–if not exa

  • Putin’s designs on a Baltic island are leading Sweden to prepare for war

    A rogue document apparently showing Russian intention to expand its territory in the Baltic region surfaced in the past few days.

  • Hungary Wants to ‘Redefine’ Its NATO Membership, Orban Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Hungary is working to “redefine” the country’s NATO membership status to allow it to potentially opt-out from the military alliance’s deepening support for Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.Most Read from BloombergWhat the Trump Jury Saw as Evidence Against Him in 12 ImagesBiden to End Tariff Exclusions on Hundreds of Chinese ProductsThe Rise and Fall of Simon Sadler's Segantii, One of Asia's Most Successful Hedge FundsSchwarzman Plans to Back Trump, Scoring a Wall Street

  • The Fastest Declining Economy in the World in 2024

    In this article, we will be finding the fastest-declining economy in the world in 2024. Based on the average annual GDP growth rates of the past 5 years, we’ve also prepared the free full list of 15 Fastest-Declining Economies in the World in 2024. The global economy is experiencing critical economic challenges as growth is […]

  • Comer criticizes ‘repeat offenders of breaking decorum’ during congressional hearings

    House Oversight and Accountability Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) on Thursday pinned the blame of last week’s raucous contempt hearing on a few “repeat offenders of breaking decorum” on Capitol Hill. “It’s very unfortunate. It wasn’t the first time, I hope it’s the last time,” Comer quipped in an interview on CNN. “The members that…

  • 'False promises' made by government, says resident of new shelter at former airport hotel

    Former tent encampment resident Kathy Lynn White says she feels trapped in the government's new transitional housing facility on Airport Road. (CBC)A resident of Newfoundland and Labrador's new transitional housing facility in a former airport hotel says she hasn't received the help she was promised and wants to leave. Kathy Lynn White says she hasn't received support at the former Comfort Inn since moving in on May 3. There's no income support, no support workers and no transportation, she said

  • Former President Donald Trump is coming to the Coca-Cola 600, and so are Democrats

    The Democratic National Committee is not letting Trump visit the Coca-Cola 600 without reminding voters of “his extreme agenda.”

  • Hungary will seek to opt out of NATO efforts to support Ukraine, Orbán says

    BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will seek to opt out of any NATO operations aimed at supporting Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said Friday, suggesting that the military alliance and the European Union were moving toward a more direct conflict with Russia. Orbán told state radio that Hungary opposes a plan NATO is weighing to provide more predictable military support to Ukraine in coming years to repel Moscow's full-scale invasion, as better armed Russian troops assert control on the battl

  • 5 hurdles that could trip Trump up as he tries to retake the White House

    Former President Trump is the slight favorite to win November’s election with less than six months to go. That’s less because of national polls — where Trump holds only a very small lead — and more because of his standing in the battleground states. In the polling average maintained by The Hill and Decision Desk…

  • Top Russian military officials are being arrested. Why is it happening?

    It began last month with the arrest of a Russian deputy defense minister. Then the head of the ministry’s personnel directorate was hauled into court. This week, two more senior military officials were detained. All face charges of corruption, which they have denied.

  • Trudeau gets an earful on defence spending from nearly one-quarter of the U.S. Senate

    Nearly one-quarter of the members of the United States Senate have sent an unusually critical letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressing dismay over Canada's level of defence spending. They pressed Trudeau to come to this summer's NATO summit with a plan to fulfil Canada's commitment to reach the alliance's longstanding spending target. The letter from 23 members of the U.S. Senate, from both parties, represents a dramatic and public escalation of pressure from Washington over a longstan

  • Trump’s Apparent VP Contender Proudly Flies Jan. 6-Linked Flag

    Anna Moneymaker/GettySen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), who is reportedly a top contender for Donald Trump’s vice presidential pick, has jumped on the bandwagon of flying the Christian nationalist “Appeal To Heaven” flag.Cotton proudly announced on social media that he had installed the flag outside his Senate office. “I stand with George Washington and Martha-Ann Alito over pearl-clutching libs at the New York Times and Democrats in Congress,” he wrote.I stand with George Washington and Martha-Ann Alito o

  • MTG Gives the Thumbs-Up to Alito’s Upside-Down Flag

    Allison Bailey/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty ImagesRep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) thinks every American flag should be flipped upside-down, actually.The Georgia congresswoman claimed as much in a social media rant she posted on Wednesday in which she defended Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, but only after simultaneously excoriating Democrats, praising Donald Trump, and falsely accusing the FBI of trying to kill the former president.With all those plates spinning, Greene punctuated her

  • Trump swaps bluster for silence, and possibly sleep, in his hush money trial

    NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump isn’t known for letting slights pass.

  • Ukraine's long-range glide bomb blunted by Russian jamming

    Russian jamming has kept many of Ukraine's relatively new long-range GLSDB bombs from hitting their intended targets, three people familiar with the challenges told Reuters. Ukraine over the last year sought weapons with longer ranges than the 43 miles (69 km) of U.S.-provided GMLRS rockets so Kyiv could attack and disrupt Russian supply lines and muster points. To answer that call, Boeing Co offered a new weapon to the Pentagon with a 100-mile (161-km) range, the Ground-Launched Small Diameter Bomb (GLSDB).