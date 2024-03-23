Advertisement
Tornado-devastated communities in Kentucky, Ohio continue recovery one week later

WCPO - Cincinnati Scripps

Trimble County Emergency Management Director Andrew Stark said around 250 volunteers — including many students from the Trimble County middle and high schools — have been working to clear debris and help weatherproof damaged homes one week after a tornado ran through town.