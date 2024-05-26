UPDATE: Tornado watch issued for North Texas Saturday night, according to the NWS

On Saturday at 8:55 p.m. an updated tornado watch was issued by the National Weather Service in effect until 9 p.m. The watch is for Bosque, Comanche, Eastland, Erath, Hamilton, Hood, Jack, Lampasas, Mills, Palo Pinto, Somervell, Stephens and Young counties.

Tips for finding shelter during a tornado

According to the NWS, rapid action is key to staying safe during a tornado. Remain updated about tornado watches and warnings by following local news or a NOAA Weather Radio.

• If you are indoors: When a tornado warning is issued, go to your basement, safe room, or an interior room that lacks windows. Take your pets with you if time permits.

• If you are at your workplace or school: Follow your tornado drill protocol and make your way to the designated tornado shelter area. Keep away from windows and refrain from seeking shelter in large open rooms like cafeterias, gymnasiums, or auditoriums.

• If you are outside: In the event of an approaching tornado, seek immediate refuge inside a secure building. Remember that sheds, storage facilities, mobile homes, and tents are not safe options.

• If you are in a vehicle: Being in a vehicle during a tornado is not safe. The best course of action is to drive towards the nearest shelter. If finding a safe shelter is not possible, either crouch down inside your car and protect your head, or abandon your vehicle and seek shelter in a low-lying area such as a ditch or ravine.

Do you have an emergency kit ready in case of a tornado?

The Federal Emergency Management Agency recommends keeping the following items in a basic disaster supplies kit:

• Water, one gallon per person for at least three days

• Food, at least a three-day supply

• Cell phone with chargers and a backup battery

• Battery-powered or hand-crank radio

• Flashlight

• First-aid kit

• Whistle

• Dust mask to filter contaminated air

• Plastic sheeting and duct tape, for shelter purposes

• Moist towelettes, garbage bags, and plastic ties

• Manual can opener for food

• Local maps

Source: The National Weather Service