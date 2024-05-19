Toronto FC's offensive output in 5-1 win over CF Montreal adds to club record book

TORONTO — It was a night for the club record book Saturday as Toronto FC defeated CF Montreal 5-1 in MLS play. A look at some of the Toronto highlights:

— Toronto scored three goals in the first 20 minutes of a match for the first time in franchise history, with goals from Matty Longstaff (sixth minute), Federico Bernardeschi (12th) and Prince Owusu (19th).

— Bernardeschi scored his first hat trick for Toronto, the club’s first since Ayo Akinola did it against Montreal in the MLS is Back tournament July 16, 2020.

— Bernardeschi's goals in the 58th and 60th minute, which came 108 seconds apart, are the two fastest goals by one player in club history.

— Toronto scored five goals in an MLS match for the first time since a 5-1 win over D.C. United in the 2019 playoffs.

— The four-goal win is Toronto's largest margin of victory over Montreal in league play.

---

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press