Toronto infant hospitalized with confirmed measles case, public health agency says

Toronto Public Health is investigating a confirmed measles case in the city. An infant is hospitalized with the virus. (Alissa Eckert/CDC - image credit)

An infant in Toronto has been hospitalized with a case of measles linked to travel, the city's public health agency says.

Toronto Public Health confirmed the case in a news release on Friday, adding the virus is highly contagious and can spread through the air and close contact.

Officials are following up with people who may have been exposed to the virus, the agency says.

Symptoms include red rash, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and fatigue. They may start around 10 days after exposure but can appear anywhere from seven to 21 days later.

News of the Toronto case follows a case in Peel Region. On Tuesday, Peel Public Health confirmed a case of measles in a child with a recent history of travel outside Canada.

On Feb. 3, The World Health Organization said the measles outbreaks in Europe has accelerated in the recent months and it's a "question of time" before outbreaks happen in Canada.

Officials are advising residents to get vaccinated against measles before travelling. Toronto Public Health says if anyone is experiencing symptoms, they should contact their health provider.