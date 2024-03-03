Toronto police investigating after body found in waste management facility

Police are working to identify the body of a man who was found at a waste management facility in Toronto on Friday. (Robert Krbavac/CBC - image credit)

Toronto police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered at a waste management facility earlier this week.

On Friday, officers were called to a waste management facility on New Toronto Street, near Islington Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard W.

Investigators said the body of a man was believed to have been brought to the facility in a waste management truck. No other information has been released.

"Police are working to determine who he is and where the truck originated from, which may be outside of Toronto," said Const. Laura Brabant, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, in an email to CBC Toronto Sunday.

Toronto police's 22 Division, which covers Etobicoke, is leading the investigation, and the Homicide and Missing Persons Unit has been notified.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them or submit a tip anonymously to Crime Stoppers.