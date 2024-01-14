Toronto police, MLSE investigating after video of incident with fan at Leafs game

Toronto police said they're investigating an incident at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday. Social media videos show a security guard putting their knee on a fan's head as they apprehended them. (Michael Wilson/CBC - image credit)

Toronto police and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) say they're investigating after videos of a security guard putting their knee on someone's head around the time of a Toronto Maple Leafs game Saturday circulated on social media.

The video, which was shared on platforms like Reddit and X, appeared to show a security guard at Scotiabank Arena apprehending another person on the ground and kneeing them in the face as they restrain them, before holding their head down on the floor in a puddle of what appears to be blood. Another person is seen working to restrain the same person.

A crowd watches as this happens. Someone can be heard screaming, "Hey, come on, get off the f--cking guy man, he's bleeding! Come on!"

Toronto police didn't confirm the video, but said they were called to the arena at 9:48 p.m. on Saturday "for an arrest in relation to an assault." A 37-year-old man was taken into custody, they said, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

In an email to CBC Toronto, MLSE said it's "aware of a security incident" that took place that day and is conducting a full investigation "in co-operation with Toronto Police Service."

"Any update will be reserved pending the outcome of the investigation," an MLSE spokesperson said.