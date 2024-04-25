Tory Voters Have Delivered A Damning Verdict On The Tories

Kevin Schofield
·1 min read
It's yet more bad news for Rishi Sunak.
It's yet more bad news for Rishi Sunak. picture alliance via Getty Images

Nearly three-quarters of Tory voters do not trust the party to deliver its promises.

The damning findings were revealed in a new YouGov poll for Sky News.

It showed that 71% of those who voted Conservative at the 2019 general election believe Tory politicians “don’t try to keep their promises”, while just 26% say they do.

The findings come just days after Rishi Sunak ditched his promise to get deportation flights to Rwanda off the ground in the spring.

The prime minister has also been widely criticised for failing to keep the vast majority of the five pledges he made to voters at the start of 2023.

While Sunak has halved inflation, he has fallen short on his promises to grow the economy, cut national debt, reduce NHS waiting lists and stop the small boats carrying asylum seekers across the Channel from France.

Elsewhere, the YouGov poll provides further evidence of the public’s disenchantment with politicians in general.

It showed that 84% of voters believe “politicians would rather fight each other than further the public interest”.

Asked how much politicians care about them, 83% said not very much or not at all.

Meanwhile, 86% of voters in the north of England believe politicians don’t care much or at all about them, compared to just 44% in London who feel the same way.

Related...

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • How Toxic Is Trump? Republican Group's Hidden Camera Reveals Uncomfortable Truth.

    The former president's behavior just doesn't fly out in the real world.

  • Trump Bruised by Another Brutal Haley Protest Vote in Pennsylvania Primary

    Curtis Means/ReutersDonald Trump may well have had the Republican nomination in the bag for weeks now, but legions of GOP voters are still apparently unable to stomach the idea of casting their ballots for him.The former president was given another reminder of the scale of his problem on Tuesday with the Pennsylvania primary. Nikki Haley, who axed her own campaign over a month ago, managed to take 16.5 percent of the vote.Nikki Haley Nabs More Votes Than Ron DeSantis in FLORIDATrump, the only ca

  • 'You Just Described The Crime': Jesse Watters' Trump Defense Doesn't Go So Well

    Trump's legal team might not be thrilled with the Fox News host's analysis.

  • Ex-Aide Says Melania Trump Will Be Watching 'Every Ounce' of Hush Money Trial — and Looking for 1 Thing

    Stephanie Grisham, who served as chief of staff and press secretary to Melania, offered a window into her former boss's thinking as Donald's alleged affairs take center stage in the Manhattan trial

  • How Putin’s Whirlwind Bromance Could End in a Kremlin Tragedy

    Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin via ReutersThe Kremlin is reportedly scrambling to find a successor to Ramzan Kadyrov following reports that the Chechen leader has been diagnosed with necrotizing pancreatitis, a terminal illness, according to Russian media reports.Kadyrov, also known as “Putin's attack dog” or “Putin’s soldier” for his loyalty to Russian President Vladimir Putin, has visited Moscow Central Clinical Hospital regularly through the years to undergo procedures. He was allegedly diag

  • A Popular Conspiracy Theory Website Just Declared Bankruptcy

    Donald Trump frequently shares its material.

  • New Jersey Democratic Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dies, Speaker Johnson announces

    US Rep. Donald Payne Jr., a New Jersey Democrat, has died, Speaker Mike Johnson announced on Wednesday.

  • Trump Picks Another Fight With Judge as He Waits for Contempt Ruling

    PoolDonald Trump just can’t help himself.Moments after a contentious hearing about whether Trump should be held in contempt for violating his narrowly worded gag order, the former president took to his favorite social media platform to trash the judge who holds his fate. “HIGHLY CONFLICTED, TO PUT IT MILDLY, JUDGE JUAN MERCHAN, HAS TAKEN AWAY MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO FREE SPEECH. EVERYBODY IS ALLOWED TO TALK AND LIE ABOUT ME, BUT I AM NOT ALLOWED TO DEFEND MYSELF,” Trump wrote on Truth Social

  • Biden needles Trump over his hair and 'Mar-a-Lago values' as he addresses union

    President Joe Biden on Wednesday needled rival Donald Trump, laying into the former president as he welcomed the North America's Building Trades Union's endorsement. … Because of you, in 2024 we're going to make Donald Trump a loser again! "So, it's either Scranton values or Mar-a-Lago values," Biden went on to say, drawing a contrast between his background and Trump's as he repeated an economic argument rolled out during campaign stops in Pennsylvania last week.

  • Why aren't the MAGA faithful protesting Trump's trial/pity party?

    For some reason, the area outside and around Trump’s ongoing criminal trial/pity party in Manhattan has been largely MAGA-free. SAD!

  • Fact check: Trump falsely claims police turned away ‘thousands’ from Manhattan courthouse and that supporters ‘can’t get near’

    Former President Donald Trump is a famed exaggerator about the size of his crowds. For years, he has lied about how many supporters attended his presidential inauguration and numerous campaign rallies.

  • Liberals pounce on Poilievre's visit to carbon tax protest, support from Alex Jones

    OTTAWA — As the Liberals try to reverse their political fortunes with the latest federal budget, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau ratcheted up attacks against his Conservative opponent on Wednesday, tying him to a far-right American figure. Polls suggest the Liberal budget released last week has yet to resonate — but Trudeau suggested it's still more of a plan than what Poilievre has on offer, other than trying to exploit public anxieties. During a stop to promote the budget in Oakville, Ont., Trud

  • Hush-money judge repeatedly bench-slaps Donald Trump's lawyer over gag violations: 'You're losing all credibility!'

    A judge verbally excoriated a defense lawyer for Donald Trump during the Manhattan hush-money trial on Tuesday.

  • Why Trump should be concerned about newly unsealed FBI notes

    Donald Trump’s valet Walt Nauta was told that if he was charged with lying to the FBI, the former president would pardon him when he won a second term in 2024, according to notes from an interview with a witness in the federal classified documents investigation. CNN panel discusses.

  • Ukraine uses long-range missiles secretly provided by US to hit Russian-held areas, officials say

    Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles provided secretly by the United States, bombing a Russian military airfield in Crimea last week and Russian forces in another occupied area overnight, American officials said Wednesday. Long sought by Ukrainian leaders, the new missiles give Ukraine nearly double the striking distance — up to 300 kilometers (190 miles) — that it had with the mid-range version of the weapon that it received from the U.S. last October. "We’ve already sent some, we will send more now that we have additional authority and money,” White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

  • Trump Makes His Final Case To Supreme Court To Avoid Prosecution For His Coup Attempt

    How quickly justices rule on his "absolute immunity" claim is as important as how they rule, with the window for a pre-election trial closing fast.

  • Russia warns Europe: if you take our assets, we have a response that will hurt

    An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned Europe on Tuesday that Russia has already drafted legislation to retaliate if nearly $300 billion of Russian assets were seized by the West and used to help Ukraine. After President Vladimir Putin sent troops into Ukraine in 2022, the United States and its allies prohibited transactions with Russia's central bank and finance ministry, blocking around $300 billion of sovereign Russian assets in the West. The U.S. House of Representatives passed legislation on Saturday including a bill with a provision that would allow the confiscation of Russian sovereign assets, though the lion's share of the assets are in Europe.

  • 'Good luck with that': PM says Saskatchewan premier shouldn't pick fight with CRA

    OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canada Revenue Agency is "very, very good" at getting the money it's owed, and Saskatchewan's premier should take note of that. Scott Moe has pledged the province will not send Ottawa the money it collects from the federal carbon price on natural gas. That move breaks the law, and Trudeau says the CRA has ways of making sure it can collect. On Tuesday, the prime minister said his government will keep sending carbon rebate cheques to people in Saska

  • George Conway Explains Why He Donated Nearly $1 Million To Biden Reelection Fund

    The conservative attorney, whose ex-wife was a senior adviser to Trump, said the money came out of his kids' inheritance.

  • Conservatives aim their fire at Texas Republican after ‘scumbags’ comment

    The battle between Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) and the GOP’s right flank is heating up, with hard-line House conservatives throwing their support behind his primary opponent after the moderate Republican called two of them “scumbags” on national television. Gonzales kicked the hornet’s nest over the weekend when, during an interview on CNN, he went after…