Total Eclipse: The Best Pictures As The Moon Blocks Out The Sun Across North America

FORT WORTH, TEXAS - APRIL 8: The moon eclipses the sun on April 8, 2024 in Fort Worth, Texas. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins via Getty Images

Darkness descended during daytime for a short period across vast swathes of North America during a total solar eclipse that thrilled millions of people.

The moon swept in front of the sun in Mexico, the US and Canada, blotting out daylight. Almost everyone in North America was guaranteed at least a partial eclipse, weather permitting.

The eclipse’s path of totality stretched from Mazatlán in Mexico to Newfoundland, an area that crossed 15 US states.

Total solar eclipses happen somewhere around the world every 11 to 18 months, but they don’t often cross paths with millions of people. The US last got a taste in 2017, and won’t again see a coast-to-coast spectacle until 2045.

Here are some of the most spectacular pictures.

Getty Images via Getty Images

TORREON, MEXICO - APRIL 8: The moon crosses in front of the sun during the Great North American Eclipse on April 8, 2024 in Torreon, Mexico. Millions of people have flocked to areas across North America that are in the path of totality in order to experience a total solar eclipse. During the event, the moon will pass in between the sun and the Earth, appearing to block the sun.(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

via Associated Press

Al Angel Flores, right, watches as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Eagle Pass, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

via Associated Press

People use their cell phones as the sky darkens during a total solar eclipse in Mazatlan, Mexico, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

via Associated Press

Clouds roll by as the beginning phase of a total solar eclipse is visible from Arlington, Texas, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

via Associated Press

Melissa, left, and Michael Richards watch through solar goggles as the moon partially covers the sun during a total solar eclipse, as seen from Wooster, Ohio, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

via Associated Press

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., wears eclipse glasses as he views the moon partially covering the sun during a total solar eclipse, in front of the U.S. Senate on Capitol Hill, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

via Associated Press

A general view of the stands in Great American Ball Park during a total solar eclipse before a baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

via Associated Press

A woman views the solar eclipse in Times Square, Monday, April 8, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

via Associated Press

People gather to watch the total solar eclipse from Niagara Falls, Ontario, Monday, April 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 08: The solar eclipse is seen above the Washington Monument on April 08, 2024 in Washington, DC. People have traveled to areas across North America that are in the "path of totality" in order to experience the eclipse today. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't happen until 2044. A refraction from the camera's lens is visible in the lower part of the frame. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU via Getty Images

People look toward the sky at the 'Edge at Hudson Yards' observation deck ahead of a solar eclipse across North America, in New York City on April 8, 2024. This year's path of totality is 115 miles (185 kilometers) wide and home to nearly 32 million Americans, with an additional 150 million living less than 200 miles from the strip. The next total solar eclipse that can be seen from a large part of North America won't come around until 2044. (Photo by Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

Anadolu via Getty Images

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - APRIL 8: A view of a partial solar eclipse in San Francisco, California, United States on April 8, 2024. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

via Associated Press

Attendees look on at the total solar eclipse in progress ahead of a mass wedding ceremony at Trenton Community Park, Monday, April 8, 2024, in Trenton, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jon Cherry)

via Associated Press

Clouds part as a partial eclipse of the sun and moon cross atop the New Sweden Evangelical Lutheran Church steeple Monday, April 8, 2024, in Manor, Texas. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

