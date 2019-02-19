Tottenham confirm Singapore stop during July's pre-season tour

Singapore football fans may get to see Tottenham stars Harry Kane (left) and Son Heung-min in action at the Singapore Sports Hub in July. (FILE PHOTO: Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay)

Singapore fans may get to see South Korean football star Son Heung-min as well as England international captain Harry Kane in action at the Singapore Sports Hub in July.

Their club Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed on Tuesday (19 February) that they will travel to the Republic as part of their pre-season tour to prepare for the next English Premier League (EPL) season.

According to sources close to the organisers, Spurs will be taking part in the International Champions Cup pre-season tournament in Singapore, together with fellow EPL giants Manchester United and Italian Serie A side Inter Milan. A fourth participating team will be confirmed by next month.

Returning to Singapore for 1st time since 1995

An official statement from the club said, “We are delighted to announce that the First Team squad will travel to Singapore and Shanghai as part of our pre-season tour in July in preparation for the 2019/20 season.

“Our 2019 pre-season tour will see us return to Singapore for the first time since 1995, when we played against the Singapore Lions. We previously visited mainland China in 2009 when we contested the Barclays Asia Trophy in Beijing, while we also visited Hong Kong as recently as 2017 to compete in a post-season fixture against Kitchee SC.

“It will be our First-Team’s maiden visit to Shanghai.”

Under manager Mauricio Pochettino, Tottenham have developed into an attractive attacking side featuring Kane and Son, with able support from playmakers Dele Alli and Christian Eriksen. Despite modest spending on the transfer market, Spurs are currently third in the EPL table this season, five points behind leaders Manchester City.

Part of AIA’s centennial celebrations

According to the club’s statement, the pre-season tour will form part of its global principal partner AIA’s centennial celebrations, with a 12-month programme of special events and activities across AIA’s 18 markets in the region having commenced in January.

They also said that further details regarding opposition, venues and ticketing for their matches in both Singapore and Shanghai will follow soon.

