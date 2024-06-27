Tower block fire caused by welding work – developer

A large fire at a block of flats being built in a Surrey town centre was caused by welding work, the developer has said.

Plumes of smoke could be seen as far away as four miles (6.4km) after fire broke out at the site near the Tothill multi-storey car park, in Elmsleigh Road, Staines, at 12:35 BST on Wednesday.

One of four people who suffered the effects of smoke inhalation required treatment at St Peter’s Hospital.

Property developer Fairview New Homes apologised to local residents and businesses for any concern or inconvenience caused.

“There was a fire on the roof of one of the blocks at the Staines construction site, which resulted from welding works being undertaken on the roof,” a spokesman said.

The 14-storey building was unoccupied at the time, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Some residents reported that a loud bang was heard in the area, which the developer said was likely caused by gas canisters exploding.

The site was originally given planning permission for 206 one and two-bedroom flats on the former Masonic Lodge and Telephone Exchange in 2022.

It was then sold to Fairview New Homes after the original developer, Inland Homes, overturned Spelthorne Borough Council’s refusal on appeal.

Plumes of smoke could be seen from Heathrow Airport [Jesse Moore]

The new flats had been due to be available from this month, but that date had already slipped to November before the fire broke out.

The apartments have a guide price of £310,000.

Surrey Fire and Rescue Service said eight fire engines attended the scene.

