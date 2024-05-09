Town approves proposed 54-unit apartment

The Town of Strathmore passed third reading of Land Use Amending Bylaw 24-03, in regards to 15 Bayside Place, following a public hearing, and discussion at length.

Bylaw 24-03 was brought before council during the May 1 regular meeting and was open to public discussion during the hearing which preceded council’s final decision.

The bylaw was put forward in regards to the proposed development of two four-story apartment buildings, as well as a future child care facility to occupy the property.

Town administration acknowledged the proposal as meeting the town’s goals to provide more housing options to current, as well as prospective residents, as well as to increase access to local childcare options.

Additionally, the proposed apartments are anticipated by administration to increase the assessed market value of the lot, which would lead to the lands generating an increase in property tax revenue for the town.

As outlined in the town’s public meeting agenda about the bylaw, the housing supply throughout Strathmore is primarily comprised of single detached dwellings.

The enhancement of availability of more diverse and affordable housing options is among the town’s priorities.

In total, the two apartment buildings would add 54 new units to the town’s inventory of housing – something Coun. Brent Wiley explained he feels is desperately needed.

“Our inventory of attainable housing in Strathmore is quite literally zero. There are many people in this town who cannot afford to live anywhere,” he said.

“I was looking at basement suites before this meeting, and to have a single room, no kitchen, no bathroom, just a single room in someone’s basement is $800 (a month) in Strathmore. That would be a shared kitchenette, a shared bathroom.”

He added the town is experiencing a housing crisis, and he does not wish for Strathmore to develop a reputation for putting up red tape and delaying developments when administration has proven assurances that town infrastructure is able to effectively accommodate further developments.

Concerns from residents and business owners neighbouring the lot in question included the capacity of the town’s sewer systems to handle the increased volumes of use, as well as increased traffic and parking in the area.

Following council’s approval of the land use bylaw amendment, the developers aim to see shovels in the ground to begin construction of the project later this year, with a construction period of approximately 16 months.

Ultimately, the land use bylaw amendment was passed by council unanimously.

More information about the land use bylaw amendment, as well as about the development project is available via the town’s public meeting agenda for May 1.

John Watson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Strathmore Times