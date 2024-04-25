Town of Essex draws criticism for asking musicians to work unpaid

The Windsor-Essex performing arts community is reacting with dismay to a request by the Town of Essex for musicians to play a summer concert series — without pay.

The municipality's arts, tourism, and culture committee is asking for "expressions of interest" from artists willing to fill the Tune Up the Parks schedule.

"Similar to an 'open mic' night, performers are not paid," the online request form states.

"Performances are hosted by committee members and tipping is encouraged as a form of consideration and recognition."

According to the Town of Essex, the free concert series is an opportunity for "new and emerging artists to gain experience playing to a live audience."

Chris Borshuk, president of the Windsor Federation of Musicians.

Chris Borshuk, president of the Windsor Federation of Musicians. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

But veteran Windsor-Essex musicians point to the venues and promotion planned for the concerts — as well as the vetting process to join the lineup — as indicators that the municipality is seeking musicians of a higher skill level than rank amateur.

The performances are taking place at the pavilions at Colchester Harbour Park and Essex Centre's Heritage Gardens. The online form asks applicants to submit a short bio, promotional materials, and links to social media platforms.

"This is a concert series," said Chris Borshuk, president of the Windsor Federation of Musicians. "It sounds like the job for a professional performing musician — not someone just starting out, and not someone just looking for — and I hate to use this word — exposure."

Kristen Siapas, organizer of Windsor's Jazz in the Park series.

Kristen Siapas, organizer of Windsor's Jazz in the Park series. (Dalson Chen/CBC)

Borshuk said the Windsor Federation of Musicians has roots that date back more than a century, representing the labour interests of local working musicians. The chapter's current membership is around 300.

"It's always disappointing to us to hear of community partners who are looking to obtain free live performances from musicians," Borshuk said. "We are living in a time when work is difficult in our industry... I think sometimes it's forgotten that musicians can be people who need an income to continue to do their craft and make a living."

Robbie Cervi, drummer for Windsor rock band Huttch, performing at Georgian Bay in 2022.

Robbie Cervi, drummer for Windsor rock band Huttch, performing at Georgian Bay in 2022. (Huttch)

Windsor's Jazz in the Park series paid its musicians

Kristen Siapas, the organizer behind Windsor's Jazz in the Park series, agrees, and feels the Town of Essex should set a better example.

"It's really important for us to have partnerships with municipalities," Siapas said. "Public organizations need to come out and say, 'This does have value. Arts work is work, and deserves to be compensated fairly.'"

Siapas said all the musical acts that were part of last summer's Jazz in the Park schedule were paid, and the same will be true for this coming summer's expanded schedule.

Kristopher Marentette performing with the band Bigsexy in Windsor.

Kristopher Marentette performing with the band Bigsexy in Windsor. (Kristopher Marentette)

Jazz in the Park is made possible by a grant from Arts Council - Windsor and Region.

"The focus is to provide music for parks — and that can have a great impact in the community — but it's also to build the arts industry," Siapas said. "The reality is that (musical performance) is legitimate work, and it's something that municipalities can benefit from if they invest in it wisely."

Tune Up the Parks is for 'first-time' performers, says town councillor

The Town of Essex responded to a request for comment about such criticisms by pointing to the statements in the online request form.

Coun. Rodney Hammond a member of the Town of Essex arts, tourism, and culture committee, declined to be interviewed by CBC Windsor for this story, but reiterated in an email that the town's request is for "first-time" performers.

Hammond noted that past participants in the concert series have used the opportunity to "cut their teeth, establish a following, and graduate to paying gigs."

But Robbie Cervi, drummer for Windsor rock band Huttch, said his band regularly fends off solicitations to play for "exposure" after 10 years of gigging.

"We've been doing it a long time, and we still hear it," Cervi said.

"You know, a performance isn't just the 45 minutes that you're on stage... It's years of practising, thousands of dollars of musical instruments, moving that equipment, setting it up, promoting..."

"Don't sell yourself short," Cervi urged other bands. "You have something to offer. That's why the Town of Essex is asking."

'Performing arts is a skilled trade.'

Huttch is part of the entertainment lineup of the City of Windsor's NFL Draft Day festivities, taking place on downtown Ouellette Avenue this Saturday night.

Cervi said the band is being paid for the spot. "In my opinion, new or veteran — you've got to put a price and a value on what you're doing."

Kristopher Marentette, a local musician with decades of experience in multiple bands, has started a change.org petition urging the Town of Essex to "fairly compensate" the artists selected for the Tune Up the Parks series.

"Performing arts is a skilled trade," Marentette emphasized. "People tend to think that (music) is a hobby, something we do on the side. And for a lot of us, that may be the case — but that doesn't mean we shouldn't get compensated for that."

"If you continue to reduce compensation, it's like a race to the bottom."