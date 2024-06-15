Town hosts Billy Ocean and Nathan Dawe on same day

Billy Ocean said he was really looking forward to appearing in Let's Rock [BBC]

A busy weekend is under way in Northampton as it hosts events featuring some of the biggest names in music.

Billy Ocean, Jason Donovan and DJ Nathan Dawe will all be performing in Northampton on Saturday.

And the X Factor winner, James Arthur, headlines a concert at a stately home in the town on Sunday.

Northamptonshire Police has advised concertgoers to leave plenty of time for journeys.

Billy Ocean, the Trinidadian singer who invited fans to Get Outta My Dreams, Get into My Car in 1988, will be on stage during the Let's Rock event at Delapre Park on the edge of Northampton.

The line-up also features the Boomtown Rats, Tony Hadley and Jason Donovan.

Billy Ocean said he was looking forward to "Ten thousand crazy fans singing your songs back to you – what could be better?"

Nathan Dawe posed with a Saints shirt ahead of his appearance at Franklin's Gardens [Northampton Saints]

Northampton Saints, still basking in Premiership glory, is turning Franklin's Gardens into a concert venue, with DJ Nathan Dawe taking to the stage on Saturday. The 29-year-old has had seven Top 40 singles, including hits with rapper KSI and singer Ella Henderson.

Dawe said: "I'm super excited to be bringing my live show to Northampton this summer."

With the Gardens being situated on one of the busiest routes into the town centre, roads around the stadium are likely to get busy and fans are advised to leave plenty of time for journeys.

The police have also advised concert-goers to plan their routes to all venues and check for roadworks, as well as making sure they park safely and do not leave valuables in their cars.

James Arthur will be appearing on Sunday at Delapre Park [BBC]

On Sunday, James Arthur, who won Simon Cowell's X Factor in 2012, will be the biggest name at the A Perfect Day concert at Delapre Park.

He will be joined by the young Kettering singer Mae Stephens and Northampton's Billy Lockett, among others.

There will also be a guest appearance by the "Northants Sings Out" choir, fresh from their success on Britain's Got Talent where they reached the final.

