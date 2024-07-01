Trafficking officer misused police systems - panel

The former officer would have been sacked if he had been still serving, the force has said [BBC]

A former Warwickshire police officer committed gross misconduct for misusing force systems and taking equipment home, a panel ruled.

Nick Allen - who worked in the child abuse, trafficking and exploitation team - also took home confidential documents, Warwickshire Police said.

The then Nuneaton-based officer accessed systems for a non-policing purpose in 2021 and a search of his home in August 2022 revealed equipment, including PAVA spray - a synthetic pepper spray - were also in his possession.

He breached the standards of professional behaviour in respect of confidentiality, orders, and instructions, duties and responsibilities and discreditable conduct, the police professional standards panel ruled.

The misconduct hearing on 26 June found him culpable of gross misconduct and concluded he would have been dismissed, if he had still been serving, the force said.

The panel - chaired by chief constable Debbie Tedds - sat at the force's headquarters in Leek Wootton.

Det Ch Insp Steve Flavell, from the force's professional standards department, said: “If the public are to have confidence in their police force, officers need to always maintain the highest standards of integrity; whether on duty or off duty."

