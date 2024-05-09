New trail connects Sacramento neighborhoods for bikers and pedestrians. See where it goes

Sacramento community leaders on Thursday opened a new trail they hope will continue to lessen dependency on cars.

The Del Rio Trail, a five-mile mixed-use path south of downtown Sacramento, was opened by the city Thursday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony after less than 18 months of construction. The route follows the old Sacramento Southern Railroad right of way through the city.

The trail runs through Land Park, South Land Park, Freeport Manor, Z’Berg, Pocket and Meadview neighborhoods. The city said it will connect parks, schools, retail and commuters.

The trail will provide an “active transportation corridor,” the city said, running north and south parallel to Interstate 5, Riverside Boulevard and Freeport Boulevard. The city said the goal is to provide users more opportunities to be active while protecting the environment.

It’s most northern section is near Interstate 5 and the Sacramento River, running near the Holy Spirit Parish School and Sacramento Zoo. It extends south to the Bill Conlin Sports Youth Sports Complex reconnecting with the Sacramento River and the Sacramento River Bike Trail.

City officials expect over 10,000 bicycle and pedestrian trips in its first year of operation. Planning and public outreach for the project began in 2017 before construction started in December 2022.

One component of the trail remains unfinished: The expansion of the old rail bridge over Riverside Boulevard and I-5, which connects the trail to the Sacramento River Bike Trail. Its opening is planned for summer.