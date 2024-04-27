‘The Traitors’ Host Alan Cumming Reveals There Will Be Some “Good Twists” In Season 3 – Contenders TV: Doc + Unscripted



The second season of The Traitors saw the surprise return of one of its stars from Season 1 as well as a number of updates to its Scottish castle.

Expect a few more twists and turns in Season 3 of the Peacock series.

Speaking at Deadline’s Contenders TV: Documentary + Unscripted event, host Alan Cumming revealed that he and his fellow producers already are planning for some more surprises in its next season.

“There are some good twists,” Cumming said.

“There are some exciting things planned; we want to keep the players on their toes, and we look forward to them keeping us on our toes,” added exec producer Sam Rees-Jones. “As far as Season 3 … this murder mystery is going to take lots of twists and turns, and we’re excited to see where it goes.”

Kate Chastain, who starred in Season 1 of the show, returned for the second season, which saw its lineup filled exclusively with celebrities and reality stars, unlike the initial season of the format, which was a mix of celebrities and the general public.

“I just thought it was such an amazing opportunity to even be asked back,” Chastain said. “I imagined the viewers’ surprise when I entered the castle again — no one would be expecting that. I just thought for that moment alone, it was so worth the journey and doing it again.”

Chastain joked that she didn’t want to do any more hikes through the woods but was pleased to see Cumming’s latest outlandish wardrobe. “It’s always a good time out in the castle,” she said.

Cumming said that after the success of the first season, the team was willing to be bolder with the format and embrace the “nuttiness” of his outfits.

“The more sort of theatrical elements of it — we were maybe a little tentative about in the first season, because it was so new, it was great to be able to embrace them fully,” he added. “We found our stride and tone more in Season 2.”

The Traitors is produced by Studio Lambert and is exec produced by Rees-Jones, Stephen Lambert, Mike Cotton, Rosie Franks, Tim Harcourt and Jack Burgess. Cumming is a producer.

Check back Monday for the panel video.

