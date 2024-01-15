Is a tramway connecting Lachine to downtown a good idea? Transit authority asks for input

Montrealers are being asked to weigh in on a series of possible transit plans that could see part of the West Island connected to downtown Montreal. (Benoit Gagnon/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Montreal's regional transit authority, the ARTM, has released a series of public transit plans that it wants Montrealers to weigh in on — and they include the possibility of a new light rail line connecting the city's western boroughs to downtown.

The transit options are part of the Projet du grand Sud-Ouest de Montréal, a blueprint for the eventual public transit link between the borough of Lachine and downtown Montreal, possibly linking further transit hubs like the Dorval train station.

Pierre Barrieau, a Université de Montréal lecturer in transportation planning and the president of Gris Orange, a public transit consulting service, said the plans presented by the ARTM this week are the result of two years of planning work.

They will lay the groundwork for linking public transit deserts to downtown as well as providing the infrastructure to allow people to more easily move between neighbourhoods in the suburbs.

"This is one of those great things about this [plan], it's not going to connect to a lot of stations but it's bringing people to where they want to go but presently the STM can't bring them there," he told CBC Daybreak.

"It's easier to get downtown from Lachine than it is to get to [neighbouring borough] LaSalle."

The six options unveiled by the ARTM this week are the following:

Option 1.

Option 1. (ARTM)

A bus transit corridor or tramway connecting Angrignon Metro station to Ville-Saint-Pierre in Lachine, then connecting to the Dorval bus terminal and ending at the Jardins Dorval mall.

Option two.

Option 2. (ARTM)

A bus transit corridor or tramway connecting the same locations in Lachine and Dorval to the Lionel-Groulx and Jolicoeur Metro stations.

Option three.

Option 3. (ARTM)

A bus transit corridor or tramway connecting Lachine and Dorval to the Square-Victoria OACI Metro station.

Option four.

Option 4. (ARTM)

A bus transit corridor or tramway that doesn't connect to Dorval but does link a train station in Lachine to LaSalle's Angrignon Metro station.

Option five.

Option 5. (ARTM)

A bus transit corridor or tramway that doesn't connect to Dorval but connects multiple locations in Lachine and LaSalle, including the LaSalle train station, to Angrignon Metro station.

Option six.

Option 6. (ARTM)

A metro line extending the Green line from Angrignon Metro station to the LaSalle train station and the Galeries Lachine mall.

The ARTM is hosting a series of public information sessions beginning Tuesday, in the Verdun borough and the agency said it would be accepting public comments and opinions on its website beginning on Monday.