GO Transit to inspect e-bikes starting next month

Anyone taking an e-bike on GO Transit will soon have to have their bike inspected by staff before being allowed to board a vehicle, Metrolinx announced Monday.

The news comes after Metrolinx said earlier this month that only bikes with certain certifications would be allowed on GO Transit. In a news release Monday, the transit agency said starting in April bikes will be inspected for those certifications and receive a "tamper-proof seal" if they meet the new safety requirements.

Bikes without seals or with outdated seals will be inspected.

Under the new rules, which will be enforced starting on April 9, GO Transit can remove any e-bike from its vehicles if a battery is deemed unsafe. The new measures come after an e-bike battery fire filled a TTC subway car with smoke late last year. At the time, Metrolinx told CBC Toronto it would be reviewing its e-bike policy.

All e-bike batteries will need to meet UL or CE requirements, Metrolinx said. There must also be no physical damage to the battery case or warranty seal.

"CE" stands for Conformité Européenne certification, which signifies that products sold particularly in Europe have been assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements, according to the European Union.

Meanwhile, "UL" stands for a certification by the Underwriters Laboratories Of Canada, an independent organization that conducts product safety testing, certification, and inspection.

Metrolinx adding bike coaches

Metrolinx is also making more room for bikes on trains, by building eight new bike coaches. Once implemented, there will be one bike coach per trip on the Kitchener line and seasonal weekend Lakeshore West trips to Niagra Falls.

The coaches can hold 22 bikes and seat passengers. Metrolinx did not say when the coaches would be finished.