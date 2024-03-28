Travellers warned to take taxis as weather brings train disruption

One of the UK’s busiest railway lines is blocked after a train hit an object on the track (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Archive)

Travellers on South Western Railway have been told to use taxis instead because of the “level of disruption” on the network.

It’s website said “severe weather” was causing problems with “major disruption” in areas including Hounslow, Surbiton, Cobham and Ascot and Guildford.

In a message on social media, the train firm said: “Due to the level of disruption on our network, our customers are authorised to book their own taxi to travel.”

⚠️ Due to the level of disruption on our network, our customers are authorised to book their own taxi to travel.



Please see the following Tweet for how to claim a refund for your journey. — SWR Help (@SW_Help) March 28, 2024

Some trains were cancelled because of trees blown on to rail lines.

Passengers on a Waterloo to Guildford train were held on the line before the train eventually went back to Cobham where passengers left the service.

Yellow weather warnings for rain and strong winds were issued across parts of Northern Ireland and the south of England today with forecasters saying gusts of up to 70mph could hit the south coast of England from East Sussex to Cornwall.The Met Office has warned there is a “small chance” of injuries and risk to life as a result of the strong winds and large waves, as well as the possibility of hail and thunder.

Cross channel ferries faced delays and cancellations due to strong winds as Storm Nelson hits the Easter getaway.

Ferry company DFDS warned services at Dover were operating with delays and reported several channel crossings having to be cancelled.

The Easter getaway is also expected to be hit by some major routes being closed due to engineering work.

The West Coast Main Line between London Euston and Milton Keynes will be shut for four days from Good Friday.

There will also be disruption in the areas around Glasgow and Huddersfield.