Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Mark Father's Day with Son Rocky Thirteen: 'Having a Family with You is Heaven'

“Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids,” Kardashian wrote in an Instagram tribute

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Travis Barker and his son, Rocky Thirteen

Travis Barker had an extra special Father's Day this year celebrating with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, and their son, Rocky Thirteen.

The Lemme founder, 45, and the Blink-182 drummer, 48, welcomed their first baby together in November 2023 after they tied the knot in 2022.

Kardashian Barker took to Instagram with a few photos of Barker and their 7-month-old son lounging around and exploring a beach.

"Happy Father’s Day @travisbarker,” she wrote in her caption. “Beyond grateful for the Dad that you are to our baby boy, and all of our kids."



"You keep us safe and protected and take care of us. Having a family with you is heaven," she continued. "Happy to celebrate you!"

Kardashian Barker is also a mom to son Reign Aston, 9, and Mason Dash, 14, plus daughter Penelope Scotland, 11, with ex Scott Disick.

Barker shares son Landon, 20, daughter Alabama, 18, and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 25, with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram Travis Barker and his son, Rocky Thirteen

The Poosh founder posted an adorable snap of Rocky Thirteen’s foot on Instagram on May 31, among other photos from a recent weekend trip with her baby boy and husband.

The cute photo, which was included in a carousel post captioned “weekend,” showed Rocky’s foot poking out of his black skull-print pant leg as he lied on what appeared to be a light gray baby mat.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker in 2024

Barker was also snapped during the trip driving inside a Chevrolet Impala, the blue exterior of which was shown in the first photo of the post.

His hand also appeared in a second photo while dining over a plate of peas and risotto with Kardashian in a restaurant.



