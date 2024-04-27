Travis Kelce Rules Out Doing Another Reality Series, But Suggests Brother Jason



Before NFL stardom and Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce had his own reality show. Catching Kelce aired on E! in 2016. The then-25-year-old was a newly signed tight end on the Kansas City Chiefs and described himself as ready to settle down.



The seven-episode series followed Kelce’s attempt to find love out of a pool of 50 eligible women, one from each U.S. state. All seven episodes of “Catching Kelce” are available to stream on Peacock or can be purchased on Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play or Apple TV.

Extra Host Billy Bush brought up the topic while talking with Kelce on the set of Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity? Kelce will be hosting the game show, so Bush asked if that might be a stepping stone to another dip in the reality pool.



“Keeping up with the Kelces,” Bush offered as a title. “A family reality show. ”



The towering Kelce quickly shot it down.



“Oh, no. The reality show is in my past. I don’t think I’d ever do another reality show.”



Bush tried again.



“With Mama Donna holding court like Kris Jenner? You could do it.”



“I tell you what – I’m going to have to be out on that,” said Kelce. “But maybe Jason and Kylie. Maybe you guys pick up the reality life,” he said, referencing his now-retired brother and sister-in-law.

