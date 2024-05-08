Travis Kelce Says He Was 'In Tears' Laughing at Tom Brady Roast: 'That Was Unbelievable'

“Tom was a good f---ing sport about it knowing that he was taking some f---ing aggressive strays, man," Kelce said on "New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce"

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Travis Kelce and Tom Brady

Travis Kelce was "rolling" with laughter while watching Tom Brady’s Netflix roast.

During the most recent episode of his New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce podcast, Travis gave his thoughts on the roast that’s still a hot topic days after it aired.

“Man, that is, yeah, that was unbelievable. First off, everybody involved. Hats off. I've been in tears the whole like, last, like day just watching the clips and everything,” he said.

The Kansas City Chiefs star added, “I commend everybody because nobody seemed to get like, their feelings hurt. It was kind of, it just looked like everybody was having fun with it. Yeah. But at the same time, man, that s--- had me rolling because of how at everybody's neck people were going.”

Ezra Shaw/Getty Travis Kelce

Travis even commended Brady for being a good sport about the brutal jabs, saying “Tom was a good f---ing sport about it knowing that he was taking some f---ing aggressive strays, man.”

However, he stopped short of commenting on Brady’s insults about his team and his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, after the retired NFL star poked fun at her and her teenage fanbase.

"Kansas City, you say your stadium is the loudest," Brady said with a smirk, referring to Arrowhead Stadium where the Chiefs play. "It helps when all your fans are 14-year-old girls."

"And In honor of Tay-Tay, let's take a look at the Chiefs' eras — terrible for 50 years, good for five,” he added.

Jason also weighed in on the roast saying he doesn't "get" why someone would subject themselves to one.

"I don't get why people do roast. I don't get why they're a thing," he said.

New Heights/Youtube Jason and Travis Kelce

But in a hypothetical situation in which he did get roasted, Jason said there's a person very close to him who wouldn't get a spot on roast list.

"The one person I wouldn't allow on the stage is Kylie. She knows way too much," he said, before Travis agreed that his brother "Can't allow that. Because Kylie is gonna go up there and f---ing torch you."



"I mean, every day I'm getting roasted by Kylie. I don't need her to go up on stage and do that," Jason joked.

