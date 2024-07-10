Travis Kelce Spotted on the Set of Ryan Murphy’s Upcoming Series “Grotesquerie”

The FX scripted series is set to debut this fall

JC Olivera/Getty Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce is expanding his resume!

The 2024 Super Bowl winner, 34, will be doing more than making plays on the field this fall. Kelce will also star in Ryan Murphy’s horror drama, Grotesquerie, on FX.

PEOPLE first confirmed the news in May.

Niecy Nash/Instagram Travis Kelce and Ryan Murphy

On Tuesday, July 9, Larry McGee, a second unit director, shared a photo on social media with Kelce.

In the Instagram picture, the two smiled as they stood side-by-side.

A few houses and cars could be seen in the background, with a large palm tree and what appeared to be a Sprinter van in the distance. On McGee’s hip was a set walkie talkie. No further details were mentioned in the photo.

Related: Travis Kelce Says He Was 'Shocked' Ryan Murphy Gave Him a Role in Grostesquerie: 'I Feel Like an Amateur'

“Since @killatrav came to play with us on set for a while (the acting chops are there). I told him in return I’ll be watching football 🏈 this season. Let’s go Kansas City Chiefs 🏟️,” McGee captioned the image.

Allison Carr, who appears to be a crew member, also posted shots of the NFL player on set, smiling with crew in group shots.



"Guess I have to root for the Chiefs now 😌," she captioned the pics.

This was not the first time the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was seen on set since the news was announced.

On May 7, Niecy Nash-Betts posted a video on Instagram from the set as well.

Nash-Betts, 54, has worked with Murphy, 58, in the past, starring in Scream Queens and Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

Niecy Nash/Instagram Niecy Nash and Travis Kelce

"Guys, guess who I am working with on Grotesquerie?" the actress said in the Instagram video. After waiting a beat, she panned her camera over to reveal the NFL star standing next to her.

"Jumping into new territory with Niecy!" Kelce said with a smile.

"We on site!" she exclaimed.

“This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!” Nash-Betts captioned the clip.

Alex Grimm/Getty Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs

Kelce has been steadily growing his on-camera experience.

He previously appeared as himself on Showtime's Moonbase 8 in 2020. He hosted Saturday Night Live in March 2023 and reappeared in a SNL skit about him and girlfriend Taylor Swift in October 2023. He's been tapped to host the upcoming Prime game show Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?. However, Grotesquerie will be his very first scripted series.

In a June 6 interview on Good Morning America, the pro athlete opened up about the acting challenge ahead.

"I’ve been on a few shows before, I’ve only played myself on those shows though,” he said.

Kelce admitted that with Grotesquerie, it's "definitely different portraying a character and trying to find the emotions in everything and the understanding of a script and a scene."

"It’s a challenge. I feel like an amateur right now, but I’m coachable," he added. "That’s one thing I know from being in sports — I’m a coachable guy."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He also shared his excitement for the new experience on an episode of his podcast, New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce.

"It's been so much fun. Ryan Murphy is [an] unbelievable writer, director, producer, all of the above, man. He's just — there's nothing he can't do and everybody's just been so helpful in making me feel comfortable," Kelce said.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.