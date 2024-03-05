Trial begins for man charged with murder in 2018 death in Dawson City, Yukon

Dawson City, Yukon. Jury selection began Tuesday morning for the 2nd degree murder trail of Kane Morgan. (Chris MacIntyre/CBC - image credit)

A trial begins this week for a man charged with second degree murder in the death of another man in Dawson City, Yukon, in 2018.

Jury selection for the trial of Kane Morgan began Tuesday morning in Dawson. Morgan was charged in 2021 with killing Kevin Edward McGowan three years earlier.

McGowan, 41, died in Dawson's downtown area in the early hours of April 30, 2018. Days after McGowan's death, police ruled it a homicide.

McGowan, who was from B.C., had only been in Dawson City for a matter of weeks when he died, according to people who knew him. He had moved to town to work as a chef over the summer.

The trail is expected to last about two weeks.

In a statement, Kevin McGowan's parents said working as a chef was their son's passion in life, and that he had worked all over B.C. and Alberta.

Kevin Edward McGowan was from B.C. and had only been in Dawson City for a few weeks when he died. (Submitted by Dianna and Dave McGowan)