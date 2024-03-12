Tributes paid to London-educated ex-banker who 'froze to death' in Swiss Alps storm

Jean Vincent-Moix (ES Composite)

Tributes have been paid to a London-educated former banker who died when he and his family were caught in a storm while skiing in the Swiss Alps.

Jean-Vincent Moix, who had attended Westminster University, was one of five confirmed dead with a sixth person still missing.

The keen mountaineer had recently been elected as a councillor of the town of Vex in the Alps.

Mayor of Vex Sebastien Menoud said: “It is such a huge tragedy to lose a colleague on the local council.

“Our thoughts are with him, his family and those around him and we express our deepest condolences to them.

“One knows that it is an immeasurable pain that his family is now confronted with.

“We would like to take some of that pain away from them, even if we can't do too much and we know that we can't bring the deceased back.

“In the office at the town hall on Monday there were a lot of tears but there were also people who didn't know anything about the weekend's drama.”

The group left Zermatt and had been missing in the Tete Blanche area (AFP via Getty Images)

Jean-Vincent had studied at the University of St Gallen after a period at the University of Westminster and was a member of his local football team and played in a brass band.

Police captain Marc Moix, an officer with the local police force in Valais, was also one of the six skiers who died on the Tete Blanche mountain on Saturday afternoon.

He is the cousin of the two brothers Jean-Vincent and David Moix.

Another brother and an uncle were also killed and a sixth person is still missing.

The family, who were experienced skiers, attempted to build a snow cave to shelter to shield them from the storm but died after being exposed to deadly cold temperatures as they fought for their lives.

Lawyer David also lived in Vex, a small village in the Swiss canton of Valais.

Family friend Lucas Nanchen, posted on Facebook: “Why is it always the best ones leave first?

“David (like his brothers) was the epitome of selflessness, always listening. David was very generous. Lowkey he never came forward and yet he could have.

“The mountains of his region, which he knew by heart and cherished so much, took him away.

“Last Sunday, he was still explaining how he was looking forward to travelling the world after passing his Bar degree with flying colours.

“From tonight on, he'll be watching this world from up there. Today I am at a loss for words to express the sorrow of this loss.

“David, your light will shine in our hearts forever. To all those affected by this tragedy, my deepest thoughts are with you.

“Together, let's remember them for all the happiness they brought to our lives. May their souls rest in peace.'

The group, aged from 21 to 58, had left Zermatt Saturday morning and were aiming to reach Arolla, near the Matterhorn mountain, when the deadly storm swept through.

Anjan Truffer, head of rescue at Air Zermatt who led the rescue operation, told Swiss media: “The picture we found was ugly... We saw that the ski tourers had tried to build a cave and protect themselves from the wind.'

'The ski tourers froze to death at altitude, disorientated.”