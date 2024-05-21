Canada 'very closely' monitoring top court's push to prosecute Gaza war crimes: Joly

The Canadian Press
·2 min read

OTTAWA — Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says Canada is "very closely" following a push from the International Criminal Court to prosecute the Israeli prime minister and Hamas leaders over the war in the Gaza Strip.

The court's chief prosecutor requested arrest warrants Monday for Benjamin Netanyahu, his defence minister and senior Hamas leaders.

Ottawa has so far avoided supporting or denouncing the idea of charges, and ministers are only weighing in a day after peer countries took clearer stances.

On Monday, the U.S. rejected the move to implicate Israel alongside Hamas, while France and Belgium supported the decision and Germany said it respects the court's independence.

Joly says no equivalence can be drawn between Israel and Hamas, but she also says the court decided upon different charges against the leaders from each side of the conflict.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to make a statement, though a handful of vocal Liberal MPs are taking more defined stances.

"We respect the independence of the ICC. All parties must make sure that they abide by international law, including international humanitarian law. We've been calling all parties to do so for months now, and so therefore we are closely monitoring the process," Joly told reporters Tuesday afternoon on Parliament Hill.

"Of course there's no equivalency because one organization's a terrorist organization; the other one is a state. That being said, (the) charges that have been laid are different."

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland was repeatedly asked for Canada's position on the developments earlier Tuesday at an unrelated press conference.

"It is entirely inappropriate to equate the terrorist leaders of a terrorist organization with the democratically elected leaders of a democracy," she said.

But Freeland would not comment on whether or not Ottawa supports the request for warrants to be issued, characterizing that as "preliminary" and "hypothetical."

Iqra Khalid said in a post on X that Canada must respect the ICC and its independence.

Anthony Housefather argued the decision was drawing a moral equivalency between terrorist leaders and democratically elected politicians — language Freeland would later echo.

Their colleague Salma Zahid said Ottawa should support the ICC's legal process, arguing its role is "not to judge moral equivalence, but to impartially consider the evidence."

Another Liberal MP, Sameer Zuberi, added in his own social-media post that Canada must await the result of the request, while noting that "no party to an armed conflict is above the law."

The Liberals and NDP passed a parliamentary motion in March that called on Canada to "support the work of the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court."

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said in a social-media post that Trudeau "must respect his promise to Canadians."

Trudeau is slated to speak with media Tuesday afternoon in Philadelphia.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Feds unveil national plan to tackle auto theft, including Criminal Code changes

    Ramped-up intelligence sharing among police forces and a working group involving all levels of government are among the measures Ottawa unveiled Monday as part of a broader national strategy to combat auto theft. A slue of senior federal cabinet ministers, including Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland and Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, released details of the National Action Plan at a rare holiday Monday news conference in Brampton, Ont. The joint announcement came months after Ottawa co

  • Feds announce plans to crack down on auto theft : 'We take this seriously'

    Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Minister of Public Safety Dominic Leblanc and Justice Minister Arif Virani announced the federal government was proposing several measures as part of a national action plan to help crack down on auto theft. “You see a lot of us here today — a lot of federal ministers, a lot of elected officials — here on Victoria Day because we take this seriously,” Freeland said.

  • Federal government highlights range of anti-auto theft measures

    Federal ministers on Monday highlighted a series of measures to combat auto theft that they're pitching as a "national action plan."

  • Anne Hathaway's Dress Is a Shirt… But It’s Also a Dress… And We Are Confused — See Photos

    It's also from GAP.

  • Anne Hathaway Paired a Gap Dress With Bulgari Jewels

    Well, not just any Gap dress...

  • Freeland says government will introduce capital gains legislation before summer break

    OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Liberal government will introduce legislation to increase the inclusion rate on capital gains before the parliamentary summer break. The federal budget presented in April proposes making two-thirds of capital gains taxable. Currently, only one-half of the profits made on the sale of assets are taxed. The higher inclusion rate will apply to all capital gains realized by corporations, while individuals will only face the higher inclusion rate on

  • Hecklers Drown Out Trump’s Bootlicking Brigade Outside Courthouse

    TIMOTHY A. CLARY/GETTYA cadre of MAGA loyalists who had gathered to show their support for Donald Trump during his hush-money trial was shouted down by a bevy of cowbell-clanging anti-Trump protesters on Monday when they tried to speak outside a lower Manhattan courthouse.In what has become a familiar scene, several of the former president’s allies appeared in New York City on Monday to rail against Trump’s prosecution and demonstrate their utter devotion to the 2024 White House hopeful. In rece

  • Maple Leafs introduce Craig Berube as new head coach: ‘Character matters’

    Toronto Maple Leafs President Brendan Shanahan and General Manager Brad Treliving introduced Craig Berube as the team’s new head coach on Tuesday. “Character matters,” said Treliving of Berube, while Shanahan called the interview process with Berube “impressive.” Berube, meanwhile, described the Leafs core player group as “one of the attractions,” to the job.

  • US urges Israel to reverse decision to seize AP equipment and block live Gaza footage, officials say

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli officials seized a camera and broadcasting equipment belonging to The Associated Press in southern Israel on Tuesday, accusing the news organization of violating a new media law by providing images to Al Jazeera. The U.S. privately urged the Israeli government to reverse the decision, two senior U.S. officials said.

  • US says Israel-Saudi normalisation needs Gaza quiet, talks on Palestinian rule

    JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Forging formal Israeli-Saudi relations as part of an emerging trilateral deal involving Washington would require a calming of the Gaza war and a discussion of prospects for Palestinian governance, the U.S. envoy to Jerusalem said on Tuesday. "There's going to have to be some period of quiet, I think, in Gaza, and there's going to have to be a conversation about how do you deal with the question of the future of Palestinian governance," ambassador Jack Lew said. Once completed, it would be part of a broad deal presented to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to decide whether to make concessions to secure a normalisation of ties with Riyadh.

  • Fact Check: This Is Supposedly a Real Pic of Trump Serving in the Military. We Looked Into It

    "A disgusting example of stolen valor," one Reddit user commented.

  • What’s wrong with this shirt? Eagle-eyed social media users spot ‘mistake’ on anti-Marjorie Taylor Greene merch

    Jasmine Crockett shared an image of a t-shirt featuring her now-viral comment about Ms Greene: ‘Bleach blond bad built butch body’

  • George Conway hits Trump for ‘amazing lie’ about courthouse security

    Conservative attorney George Conway said Monday that former President Trump’s description of the security outside the Manhattan courthouse is an “amazing lie.” In remarks to reporters on Monday, Trump compared the scene outside the courthouse — where his hush money criminal trial is taking place — to Fort Knox. “Outside looks like it’s supposed to…

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene claps back at Crockett with workout video: ‘My body is built and strong’

    ‘Yes my body is built and strong NOT with nips, tucks, plastic, or silicone, but through a healthy lifestyle,’ Georgia Republican says

  • Opinion: Nobody Is Buying SCOTUS Justice Samuel Alito’s Excuses

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyListen to this full episode of The New Abnormal on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Stitcher.After it was revealed that an upside down American flag was spotted outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in the days leading up to President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021, the longtime jurist had several chances to correct the record on why, exactly, a symbol favored by right-wing extremists to signal their false belief th

  • Ex-Prosecutor Spots Trump Attorney's 'Rookie Mistakes' That May Cost Him

    Barbara McQuade pinpointed what she thinks are errors from Todd Blanche in the former president's hush money trial.

  • Trump Campaign Says It Will Sue Makers of ‘Pure Garbage’ Biopic That Shows Him Raping Ex-Wife Ivana

    "The Apprentice" starring Sebastian Stan premiered at Cannes on Monday with the shocking scene The post Trump Campaign Says It Will Sue Makers of ‘Pure Garbage’ Biopic That Shows Him Raping Ex-Wife Ivana appeared first on TheWrap.

  • Fani Willis calls Jim Jordan a ‘clown’

    Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis went after House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) on Monday, as the lawmaker continues to investigate her over misconduct allegations as she prosecutes former President Trump’s election interference case in Georgia. “Jim Jordan has, time after time after time, attacked my office with no legitimate purpose,” Willis said…

  • Trump Hilariously Claims He ‘Doesn’t Freeze!’ in Viral Gaffe Pushback

    Carlos Barria/ReutersDonald Trump came out swinging Monday morning, pushing back on claims that he froze up during a speech over the weekend and asserting that an apparent mishap involving a wobbly podium was, in fact, a stunning feat of his physical talents.On his Truth Social platform, the GOP’s presumptive presidential nominee first took issue with the way his lengthy mid-speech pause at the National Rifle Association convention Saturday had been made out to be an unintentional gaffe. He said

  • In divided Iran, president's death met by muted mourning and furtive celebration

    Iran proclaimed five days of mourning for President Ebrahim Raisi on Monday, though the muted atmosphere revealed little of the spectacular public grief that has accompanied the deaths of other senior figures in the Islamic Republic's 45-year history. While government loyalists packed into mosques and squares to pray for Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, both killed in a helicopter crash, most shops remained open and the authorities made little effort to interrupt ordinary life. A year after Raisi's hardline government cracked down violently to end the biggest anti-establishment demonstrations since the 1979 revolution, opponents even posted furtive video online of people passing out sweets to celebrate his death.