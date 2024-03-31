Here’s what Trump and Biden said on their Easter messages

President Biden and former President Trump shared starkly different Easter messages on Sunday.

Biden marked the holy day with a solemn message, while Trump lashed out at political opponents in an all-caps post on Truth Social.

Trump went after the prosecutors organizing criminal cases against him, re-upping repeated claims that federal special counsel Jack Smith is “deranged,” calling Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “lazy” and lashing out against Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

The former president also lumped insults on the Department of Justice and “crooked Joe”, in reference to the president.

Biden, a devout Catholic, marked Easter with reminders of the story of Jesus’ sacrifice and with blessings.

“Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating Easter Sunday. Easter reminds us of the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection,” the president said.

“As we gather with loved ones, we remember Jesus’ sacrifice. We pray for one another and cherish the blessing of the dawn of new possibilities,” he continued. And with wars and conflict taking a toll on innocent lives around the world, we renew our commitment to work for peace, security, and dignity for all people.”

Trump’s political message comes after conservatives lashed out against Biden for acknowledging Trans Day of Visibility on Sunday. Trans Day of Visibility is marked on March 31 every year, with Biden making a proclamation to recognize the date every year. This year, out of coincidence, it aligns with Easter.

The alignment caused a backlash, with the Trump campaign, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and other conservatives implying that the day was in some way a slight to Easter itself.

The White House also pushed back on the criticism Saturday, noting that Biden himself is quite religious.

“As a Christian who celebrates Easter with Family, President Biden stands for bringing people together and upholding the dignity and freedoms of every American,” spokesperson Andrew Bates said in a statement to multiple outlets.

“Sadly, it’s unsurprising politicians are seeking to divide and weaken our country with cruel, hateful, and dishonest rhetoric. President Biden will never abuse his faith for political purposes or for profit.”

The Transgender Day of Visibility was first recognized 15 years ago to celebrate transgender people and bring awareness to the discrimination they face. Easter lands on a different date each year.

