Trump's Campaign Shifts Strategy for Its Part-Time Candidate

The Daily Beast
·2 min read
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Getty

Republican operatives have been forced to rework their strategy to deal with Donald Trump’s absence from the campaign trail while he sits in court for his hush money trial in New York.

With the former president only having weekends and Wednesdays off they have had to get creative about how best to utilize that time.

The Daily Beast’s political reporter Jake Lahut tells The New Abnormal’s co-host Danielle Moodie that some Republicans were hopeful that the former president would still be able to host events like fundraisers while his trial takes place but they have had to go back to the drawing board to work out how he can connect with voters in key battleground states.

“It’s become this test of what kind of makeshift improvisations can the Trump campaign make, and what’s the geographic turf in terms of battleground states... where you can realistically hit them pretty hard in this period when you’re limited to Wednesdays and weekends,” he said. “He is really proving to be a weekend warrior.”

Lahut said getting Trump to make impromptu visits to a Harlem bodega or a Chik-Fil-A in Atlanta was being initiated by young Republicans trying to help the former president.

“Someone who is a young Republican wanting to make a name for yourself... if you can successfully organize one of these impromptu visits and have a crowd that’s pretty full of Trump fans there... those are kind of the bread and butter of the campaign right now.”

Plus! Mike Masnick, the founder and editor of Techdirt and CEO of The Copia Institute, talks to The New Abnormal about the newly signed law that could see TikTok banned in the United States.

