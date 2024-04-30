Trump in contempt, fined for violating gag order 9 times. So, what happens now?

Judge Juan Merchan held former President Donald Trump in contempt of court Tuesday for nine gag order violations in his New York hush money trial. He now faces a $9,000 fine and potential jail time if there are future gag order violations.

Merchan originally issued the gag order in March to protect potential witnesses, including adult film actress Stormy Daniels and jurors, from inflammatory statements that the former president has been known to make in other trials. The restriction included commenting on court staff, prosecution lawyers, and their families.

This is not the first time Trump has experienced gag orders, and he is expected to have another hearing for them on May 2, but what are they, and what do they mean?

What is a gag order?

Gag orders are restrictions on what preliminary information about a trial can be released to the public and, in some instances, limits on what participants in a trial can say about it, when they can say it, and who they say it to. They are one tool used by judges to protect against trial interference.

These orders are rarely used for individuals in trials, but they are most commonly seen in high-profile criminal trials like Trump's. In his most recent slew of gag order violations, the former president went against the judge's orders by attacking witnesses and the jury in the trial through posts on the social media site Truth Social and his campaign website.

Are they constitutional?

Some see gag orders as a violation of First Amendment rights, but they are considered constitutional to help protect the right to a fair trial if they meet guidelines laid out by a 1976 U.S. Supreme Court case. Gag orders can be placed on media or trial participants if there is a lot of publicity around the case, there aren't any other routes to control pretrial publicity, and if they can prevent the publicity from reaching potential jurors.

What happens if a gag order is violated?

When gag orders are violated, they are treated as contempt of court. In these cases, judges can issue fines and, in some instances, prison time. The consequences of being held in contempt can vary depending on the state where a trial is held and whether the case is civil or criminal.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump fined for violating gag order. What does that actually mean?