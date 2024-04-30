Trump in contempt, fined for violating gag order 9 times. So, what happens now?

Maya Marchel Hoff, USA TODAY
·2 min read

Judge Juan Merchan held former President Donald Trump in contempt of court Tuesday for nine gag order violations in his New York hush money trial. He now faces a $9,000 fine and potential jail time if there are future gag order violations.

Merchan originally issued the gag order in March to protect potential witnesses, including adult film actress Stormy Daniels and jurors, from inflammatory statements that the former president has been known to make in other trials. The restriction included commenting on court staff, prosecution lawyers, and their families.

This is not the first time Trump has experienced gag orders, and he is expected to have another hearing for them on May 2, but what are they, and what do they mean?

More: What is criminal contempt? Explaining the new charges facing Trump

What is a gag order?

Gag orders are restrictions on what preliminary information about a trial can be released to the public and, in some instances, limits on what participants in a trial can say about it, when they can say it, and who they say it to. They are one tool used by judges to protect against trial interference.

These orders are rarely used for individuals in trials, but they are most commonly seen in high-profile criminal trials like Trump's. In his most recent slew of gag order violations, the former president went against the judge's orders by attacking witnesses and the jury in the trial through posts on the social media site Truth Social and his campaign website.

Are they constitutional?

Some see gag orders as a violation of First Amendment rights, but they are considered constitutional to help protect the right to a fair trial if they meet guidelines laid out by a 1976 U.S. Supreme Court case. Gag orders can be placed on media or trial participants if there is a lot of publicity around the case, there aren't any other routes to control pretrial publicity, and if they can prevent the publicity from reaching potential jurors.

What happens if a gag order is violated?

When gag orders are violated, they are treated as contempt of court. In these cases, judges can issue fines and, in some instances, prison time. The consequences of being held in contempt can vary depending on the state where a trial is held and whether the case is civil or criminal.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Trump fined for violating gag order. What does that actually mean?

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Calgary contractor guilty of forgery tells judge he 'screwed up'

    A Calgary contractor who did work on the HGTV show Property Brothers apologized in court and told a judge he "screwed up" as he pleaded guilty to charges of forgery. Last summer, Alan Hrehirchuk, 54, was charged with fraud and forgery. On Monday, the fraud charges were withdrawn after the contractor pleaded guilty to forgery for issuing fake subcontractor invoices to a couple who had hired Hrehirchuk's company to do a major renovation on their home.After hearing arguments from prosecutor Greg Wh

  • Infant, grandparents among 4 killed in Highway 401 crash

    An infant and their grandparents were among four people killed in a fiery crash east of Toronto on Monday, after police pursued a robbery suspect driving the wrong way on Highway 401, Ontario's police watchdog says.Monica Hudon, spokesperson for the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said the robbery suspect was also killed in the collision, which involved at least six vehicles.All four people were pronounced dead at the scene on Highway 401 in Whitby, about 50 kilometres east of Toronto, Hudon

  • Murder trial underway for son accused of dismembering mother

    WARNING: This story contains graphic and disturbing details of violence.The trial of a Toronto man who is accused of brutally stabbing his mother to death in their Leslieville condo and dismembering her body in March 2022 got underway this week.On Monday, assistant Crown attorney Jay Spare told a Toronto jury that Dallas Ly stabbed his mother Tien Ly 27 times in their condo on Carlaw Avenue, before dismembering her body and carrying it in a shopping cart to Eastern Avenue, where Ly left her rema

  • Guilty-Pleading Jan. 6 Participant Wildly Shows He Learned Nothing From Prison

    Derrick Evans, now running for Congress, gave a jaw-dropping interview to CNN.

  • Woman shot with 97 pieces of birdshot by neighbor while standing in her own yard

    A Pasco County woman said more than a year after she was shot by her neighbor while standing on her own property, she’s waiting for restitution and justice. Jessica Orlando was hit with dozens of pieces of birdshot after her neighbor shot her with a shotgun. The suspect claims he was shooting at her dogs.

  • Sword-wielding man attacks passersby in London, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring 4 others

    LONDON (AP) — A man wielding a sword attacked members of the public and police officers in a east London suburb early Tuesday, killing a 13-year-old boy and injuring four others, authorities said. A 36-year-old man was arrested in a residential area near Hainault underground station, police said. The incident is not being treated as terror-related or a “targeted attack.” Two police officers were in hospital being treated for stab wounds. Two other people were also injured. Chief Supt. Stuart Bel

  • Ark. Teacher Accused of Sexually Abusing 15-Year-Old, Sending Him Nude Photos on 'Daily Basis'

    Reagan Gray, 26, is facing one count of sexual assault

  • Niagara developer and his company fined $150K after selling new homes illegally: HCRA

    Ontario's homebuilders and vendors regulator has fined a Niagara man and his development company $150,286 after they were found guilty of selling new homes illegally.The Home Construction Regulatory Authority (HCRA) previously provided documents to CBC outlining the 26 charges against Christopher Lamb and Novel Condominiums.The documents state Novel Condominiums entered into 26 agreements of purchase and sale for homes at 6591 Montrose Rd. before becoming registered as a vendor under the Ontario

  • Toronto man pleads guilty to helping criminal organization tied to murder of Hamilton real estate agent

    When Jamal Chemin was hired by a criminal organization to put a tracking device on Giorgio Barresi's BMW in 2020, he wasn't aware it would lead to the murder of the Hamilton real estate agent, says the Crown.Chemin, 42, was initially charged last year with the first-degree murder of Barresi, a 42-year-old married father of three who was shot multiple times on his Stoney Creek driveway in 2020. Sorossa Moude, 28, was also charged with Barresi's murder and his case remains before the courts.Last m

  • Suzanne Morphew, mother who went missing on bike ride, died by homicide: Autopsy

    Suzanne Morphew, the Colorado mom who went missing on a bike ride in May 2020, died by homicide, according to an autopsy released Monday, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement. Barry Morphew, Suzanne's husband, was charged with her murder in 2021, but those charged were dropped in April 2022 just before a trial was supposed to begin. "The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and our law enforcement partners understand and appreciate the public interest surrounding this case," CBI Director Chris Schaefer said in a statement Monday.

  • Judge Rules On Trump’s Alleged Gag Order Violations In Hush Money Trial

    Judge Juan Merchan warned the former president could face jail time if he continues to violate the directive.

  • ‘Disorderly’ Yellowstone tourist arrested after run-in with bison

    The visitor from Idaho was charged with being under the influence of alcohol, disorderly conduct, and approaching and disturbing wildlife.

  • Family of Black teen shot in head after ringing doorbell of wrong home sues gunman and HOA

    The family of the Black teenager who was shot in the head after ringing the doorbell of the wrong home in Kansas City, Missouri, last year, filed a lawsuit Monday against the White man who shot him and the residential homeowners association where the house is located.

  • Women killed man who took bag from their car near Wynwood, police say. They’re jailed

    Fredericka Sherice Pickett-Wilson, 29, and Antwoinse Lachaveia Clark, 36, are facing second-degree murder charges.

  • 3 law officers killed, 5 others wounded trying to serve warrant in North Carolina, authorities say

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Three officers on a U.S. Marshals Task Force serving a warrant for a felon wanted for possessing a firearm were killed and five other officers were wounded in a shootout Monday at a North Carolina home, police said. The officers were first shot at by the wanted suspect as they approached the suburban home in Charlotte and they killed him in the front yard, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings said at a news conference. A second person then fired on officers f

  • Man stabs police officer from behind in Jerusalem’s Old City

    Israeli police released footage on Tuesday showing a man stabbing a police officer from behind in Jerusalem’s Old City. Two police officers were seen struggling to subdue the suspected attacker, dragging and pulling him to the ground.

  • Hamilton police officer who assaulted Indigenous man in 'disturbing' act to be demoted for 1 year

    WARNING: This story contains distressing details.A Hamilton police officer will stay on the force after he violently assaulted an Indigenous man, kicking him in the head during his arrest. Brian Wren will be demoted in rank from first to second-class constable for one year and then will be reinstated to his current position, said Greg Walton, a retired Ontario Provincial Police Officer who chaired Wren's disciplinary hearing last week. As a result, Wren will earn around $14,000 less per year. Wa

  • Toronto's police chief apologizes for comments made after man acquitted in cop death

    Toronto's police chief is apologizing for his "choice of words" in reacting to the acquittal of a man who had been accused of fatally running over an officer. Chief Myron Demkiw told the Toronto Police Services Board this morning that he has been reflecting on the comments he made outside a downtown Toronto courthouse on April 21, in which he said police respect the judicial process but were "hoping for a different outcome" to the trial. Demkiw told the board he should have been more clear that

  • Teenager who stabbed Alfie Lewis, 15, tells jury he was scared for his life

    The 15-year-old defendant has told a court he did not realise he had hurt Alfie as he swung a knife aimlessly in the air to keep him away.

  • Arrest made in White Rock, B.C., waterfront homicide case

    Homicide investigators have announced a man has been arrested in relation to a fatal stabbing along the White Rock, B.C., promenade last week.Kulwinder Singh Sohi, 26, was fatally stabbed along the waterfront on Tuesday night, in what was the second stabbing in the area in three days.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said Monday in a statement that a 28-year-old man was arrested in Surrey, B.C., in connection with the stabbing.IHIT said they arrested the man with the assistance o