Trump endorses beleaguered Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert in bid for different congressional seat

Former President Donald Trump endorsed beleaguered Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert’s bid to be elected to Colorado’s 4th Congressional District in an otherwise tough week for the congresswoman.

“Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is a Proven Conservative and Effective Leader who delivers for Colorado, and our America First agenda,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He praised Boebert for her support of “Wonderful Ranchers and Farmers” as well as her fierce opposition to “the Radical Democrats who want to Destroy our Beautiful Country.”

The good news for Boebert comes at the end of a week that saw her 18-year-old son, who became a dad last summer, arrested Tuesday on a handful of felony counts against multiple victims.

Boebert currently represents Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, where she was expected to face stiff competition if she tried to retain the seat she first won in 2020. The far-right lawmaker said she plans to move to her new district if elected.

She wrote on the social media platform X it was an “honor” to receive Trump’s endorsement.

Trump, who won the Idaho primary Saturday night, is likely to take a big step forward in his bid to officially become the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee when Republican primary voters go to the polls for next week’s Super Tuesday.