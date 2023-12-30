Trump finally put his finger on what makes America great. (The answer is immigration) | Opinion

Trump finally put his finger on what makes America great

Trump stating that “immigrants are poisoning the blood of Americans” put most Americans in an uproar, myself included. After just a minute’s contemplation though, it dawned on me that it’s almost hysterically funny — let me explain.

When Hitler made this vile statement it made some sense because the majority of Germans were one nationality. However, America is already the “Country of Heinz 57,” the most “mixed blood” of any nation on Earth, and now we’re going to worry about keeping our blood “pure?”

Thankfully, it’s too late.

His statement is evidence that Trump’s attempting to misappropriate his own country’s history; we shouldn’t let his ignorance rub off on us. By sixth grade, most of us learned that America is known as “the melting pot of the world,” the “land of immigrants.”

The Statue of Liberty says: “Give me your tired, your poor, huddled masses yearning to breathe free.” We should collectively respond to Trump’s statement by laughing at his inexplicable, inexcusable ignorance about the history of the very country he purports to lead (oh, the irony).

Let us not let him forget that our diversity is one of our greatest strengths and is what truly makes America great.

Teresa Hryniewich, Pasco

Keep trucks off the blue bridge

Very soon the blue bridge will be starting a year-long inspection and repair that will cause even more traffic backups and headaches for drivers that use this bridge.

I think the commercial vehicle traffic should be rerouted away from the bridge during this time. For anyone who has been anywhere near U.S. Highway 395, it is already very busy and, especially at peak times, a nightmare to navigate.

Hardly anyone obeys the speed limit on this section, and numerous vehicles run red lights and block the intersections. This will only be worse when construction starts.

Susan Bailey, Kennewick

Until the dams are breached, manage flows to help salmon

On Dec. 15, the plaintiffs and the U.S. government presented to the federal court a proposed agreement and plan in the case of the Columbia River System Operations.

The preface to the statement to the court should begin by stating the number one goal is getting to the point where a return to a “natural” river (breaching of the four Lower Snake River dams) is possible and a target date should be set for that to occur. Until that is possible, a secondary goal should be to run the river system for the benefit of the fish during the period April 1 to June 30.

During this period, the fast and safe migration of the fish would take priority over power generation and river traffic even if that means periods where lake levels are reduced to below minimum operating pool, barge and tourist ships are unable to run and power is not generated.

This is a period is when power needs are reduced and ag products which are harvested in summer and early fall can be rescheduled. Any agreement must work aggressively to save the fish starting in 2024, not maybe ten years in the future.

Keith E. Carlson, Lewiston, Idaho

Help save local animals in shelters

Your local animal shelter needs help. According to national news reports, animal shelters across the country are facing a crisis. They’re overflowing with pets and struggling to support the animals they have. Local shelters operate on their own and need our help.

Despite similar names, the national ASPCA and Humane Society of the United States are not affiliated with local SPCAs and humane societies, and only spend 1-2% of their budgets as financial grants for local pet shelters. You can make a life-or-death difference for an animal in your community.

Your local shelter could use money, supplies or simply volunteer time to socialize with the animals. Help make the new year a good start for animals waiting to find a home.

Will Coggin, managing director, Help Pet Shelters, Arlington, Virginia