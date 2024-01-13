Trump must pay New York Times $400k in legal costs over failed lawsuit: Live

Donald Trump has been ordered to The New York Times almost $400,000 in legal costs over a failed lawsuit he brought against the paper, three of its journalists, and his niece, Mary Trump.

The former president alleged a breach of confidentiality regarding his tax records but the case was dismissed last year.

Meanwhile, E Jean Carroll’s lawyer has warned Judge Lewis Kaplan that Mr Trump wants to “sow chaos” and create a “circus” at next week’s defamation trial, which he plans to attend.

Roberta Kaplan cited the former president’s five-minute courtroom tirade on Thursday at his civil trial for fraud as evidence.

Mr Trump’s attorneys presented closing arguments at the New York State Supreme Court calling the case against him and the Trump Organization a “manufactured claim” to pursue “a political agenda”.

Justice Arthur Engoron then permitted the former president to speak briefly at the close of the defence arguments, but not to make fuller remarks, having not agreed to rules about sticking to the facts of the case and not launching into a campaign speech.

The former president later launched a fresh attack on the judge on Truth Social about the “witch hunt” against him.

Trump must pay nearly $400,000 to The New York Times

Lawyer warns judge that Trump will ‘sow chaos’ at E Jean Carroll defamation trial

Trump fumes he was ‘cut off’ by judge in fraud trial closing arguments

NY AG James says ‘no one is above the law and the law applies to all of us’

Trump’s campaign by trial: Courthouse outbursts and cries of victimhood

How do Trump’s trial dates and the Republican primaries intertwine or overlap?

Watch: MAGA surrogates turn out for Trump in Iowa

Final Trump pre-caucus event --> the MAGA, Trump-backed surrogate cast of MTG, Jim Jordan, Gaetz, Byron Donalds, Kari Lake, Clyde, Collins, Hunt, Ronny Jackson, Jason Smith, Van Orden, Waltz, Billy Long.



Fort Dodge, Iowa. All in one place. pic.twitter.com/cMTyNtindt — Vaughn Hillyard (@VaughnHillyard) January 15, 2024

Voices: How Trump swallowed an entire generation of Republicans

Eric Garcia writes:

The Republican presidential primary ended as soon as Donald Trump announced he would run for another term as president in November 2022. Everything else has been an exercise in theater where donors, Republican consultants and the press pretend that anyone without the last name “Trump” has a legitimate shot to run against President Joe Biden.

But an endorsement on Sunday from Sen Marco Rubio of Florida on Sunday ahead of Monday evening’s Iowa caucus seemed to underline Mr Trump’s dominance. For those with the memory of a goldfish, Mr Trump once dubbed Mr Rubio “Liddle Marco” and mocked him for drinking water during his response to Barack Obama’s State of the Union address while Mr Rubio made fun of the size of Mr Trump’s hands and called him a “con artist.”

Mr Rubio’s duplicity and opportunism are hardly a surprise. Few Republicans have rolled over for Mr Trump as much as the Florida senator, but as friend of Inside Washington James Hohmann at The Washington Post flagged, the endorsement is a double gut punch: in 2016, before the South Carolina primary, the state’s then-governor Nikki Haley endorsed Mr Rubio and said “Donald Trump is everything I taught my children not to do in kindergarten”; meanwhile, it’s an additional thumb to the nose to his home state Governor Ron DeSantis. (The latter is a further sign that Mr DeSantis, notoriously aloof and averse to cultivating friendships, ignored a cardinal rule of politics: make your friends before you need them.)

But Mr Rubio’s decision to get behind Mr Trump also underlines another crucial point about how Mr Trump has wholly conquered the Republican Party: he has effectively defenestrated at least an entire generation of Republicans.

Watch: Trump claims to have won Iowa twice?

Presumably, he’s talking about the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. He lost the 2016 Iowa caucus to Senator Ted Cruz

Trump leaving Hotel Fort Des Moines, on caucus day, says “we’ve won it twice as you know, I think we’re going to have a tremendous night tonight. The people are fantastic. I’ve never seen spirit like they have.” h/t @rachelvscott pic.twitter.com/Jq7gLOu2fx — Stephanie Lai (@stephaniealai) January 15, 2024

Trump lawyer quits his legal team as second E Jean Carroll trial looms

Joe Tacopina, an attorney for Donald Trump, has withdrawn from the former president’s legal team, according to court documents filed on Monday.

Mr Tacopina was representing Mr Trump in two major cases before his resignation. He filed his withdrawal in each case on Monday. His resignations come just one day before a trial begins to determine the damages Mr Trump owes E Jean Carroll for defaming her in 2019.

Mr Tacopina told The Independent he is not commenting on the reasons for his withdrawal at this time.

Katie Hawkinson reports:

Trump lawyer quits his legal team ahead of latest E Jean Carroll trial

Watch: DeSantis says he is ‘in it for the long haul’ after polling shows him in third place

Here’s the latest from the Florida governor ahead of tonight’s caucuses, courtesy of IndyTV.

Why is Trump back in court for another E Jean Carroll trial?

The former president will be back in a New York City federal courthouse on Tuesday for a trial to determine the damages he owes columnist E Jean Carroll after defaming her, again.

The trial arrives approximately four months after Judge Lewis Kaplan ruled that Trump defamed Carroll in 2019 when he denied sexually assaulting her in the dressing room of a Bergdorf Goodmans in the mid-1990s.

Carroll first came forward with allegations of rape during Trump’s presidency in her book What Do We Need Men For? He denied the allegations and claimed, “She’s not my type”.

Now, this week’s trial will focus only on the damages that Trump owes Carroll for making the defamatory statements.

Judge Kaplan made the decision after the jury in a separate defamation trial found Mr Trump liable for sexual abuse and defamation.

Why is Trump back in court for another E Jean Carroll trial?

When can we expect the results of the Iowa caucuses?

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of a what promises to be a long, cold night in the Midwest.

When can we expect the results of the Iowa caucuses?

Georgia trial: Willis defends prosecutor on Trump case after relationship claims

Here’s an update on a favourite piece og gossip in Magaworld.

Fani Willis, the district attorney of Fulton County, on Sunday appeared to acknowledge for the first time the allegations of an affair directed at her during an address to a church congregation.

She also defended the special prosecutor she appointed for the election interference case involving Donald Trump, without directly naming him.

Fani Willis defends prosecutor on Trump case after relationship claims

Recap: Trump tells heckling climate protester to ‘go home to mommy’ at Iowa rally

If you missed the candidate’s clash with a climate protester earlier, Kelly Rissman has more.

Trump tells heckling climate protester to ‘go home to mommy’ at Iowa rally

Too little, too late? DeSantis hits out over Trump’s Fox News ‘Praetorian Guard’ and Republicans ‘kissing the ring’

A bad night in Iowa could prove fatal for the Florida governor’s flagging campaign but both of these outbursts from the campaign trail in recent days are actually pretty bang on and deserve a wider audience.

every word DeSantis says here about Trump and Fox News is true pic.twitter.com/JvFCDCKaT3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2024

DeSantis: You can be the most worthless Republican in America, if you kiss the ring, Trump will say you are wonderful. pic.twitter.com/bfbOtN9n1D — Acyn (@Acyn) January 15, 2024

Polling: Republicans endorse Trump’s anti-immigrant statements but ballot access divides opinion

A disturbing CBS News/YouGov poll of registered Republican voters has found that a majority agree with the former president’s claim that illegal immigrants are “poisoning the blood” of America, rhetoric that has been likened to that of Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich.

When asked about the quote without attribution, 72 per cent agreed.

When explicitly told that Trump had made it, 82 per cent endorsed it.

Another survey by ABC News/Ipsos, this time of all Americans regardless of party affiliation, drew a much more divided response on the question of whether or not Colorado and Maine were right to bar Trump from the ballot, with 49 per cent in favour and 46 per cent opposing the decision.

Further to that, 56 per cent of respondents say they would like to see the candidate disqualified from all or some states, including 30 per cent who believe the US Supreme Court should bar him in all states and 26 per cent who believe the states should be allowed to decide for themselves.

Here’s Alex Woodward with a reminder of precisely what Trump had to say about migrants that caused such offence.

Trump’s ‘poisoning the blood of the country’ slur alarms critics: ‘Parroted Hitler’

16:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Ooof. So brutal.

A member of the public in Atlantic, Iowa, approached the candidate with the trophy and said: “You’re probably not going to win the election but we’re proud of you for trying.”

Ron DeSantis trolled with participation trophy ahead of Iowa caucuses

Trump aide pours cold water on Ramaswamy’s VP chances

“Pretty safe to say it won’t be Vivek,” says Jason Miller, casually crushing the poor chap’s dreams.

Trump aide pours cold water on Ramaswamy’s VP chances

Truth Social: Trump claims anti-Israel protesters being ignored by media and attacks Iowa rivals

15:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Here’s the Republican front-runner spuriously claiming that protesters against the Israel-Hamas war in Washington pose a danger to President Biden’s wellbeing and are being intentionally ignored by the “LameStream Media” before explicitly making the connection that might already have occurred to you be demanding: “Free the J6 Hostages, NOW!!!”

As you might expect, he’s also been laying into Haley, DeSantis and Ramaswamy once more in time for tonight’s caucus voting, also attacking Fox News for giving them “one last shot”.

Trump tells Iowa Republicans their votes mean he can punish his enemies

Here’s a particularly potent quote from the would-be GOP nominee yesterday, who told the crowd in Indianola:

“These caucuses are your personal chance to score the ultimate victory over all of the liars, cheaters, thugs, perverts, frauds, crooks, freaks, creeps and other quite nice people.

“The Washington swamp has done everything in its power to take away your voice. But tomorrow is your time to turn on them and to say and speak your mind and to vote.”

Haley says Trump is attacking her ‘because he knows he’s in trouble'

The Republican candidate told CNN’s Dana Bash yesterday that she finds the front-runner’s criticism regarding her toughness “comical” because, she says, he used to tell people when she was his UN ambassador: “Don’t mess with her. She’s tough”.

She also suggested that his increased attacks on her are an indicator that “he knows he’s in trouble”.

I caught up with Nikki Haley in Ames, Iowa and asked her about Marco Rubio (who she endorsed in 2016) endorsing Trump, and Trump calling her “not tough enough” today. She told me, "when I was at the UN, he always used to tell people, ‘don’t mess with her. She’s tough.’” pic.twitter.com/14OD26ZxWN — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) January 15, 2024

This is what the man himself had to say on Sunday when he was asked about her polling rise in New Hampshire.

Q: "You've added a couple more events in New Hampshire next week, was that a response to Nikki Haley's rise in the polls there?"



Former President Trump: "She hasn't risen to me." pic.twitter.com/bju2k534kR — CSPAN (@cspan) January 14, 2024

Rubio and Burgum endorse Trump

Two former Republican presidential candidates, Florida senator Marco Rubio and North Dakota governor Doug Burgum, came forward to endorse the front-runner ahead of Iowa over the weekend.

When Trump was in WH I achieved major policies I had worked on for years (like expanded Child Tax Credit & tough sanctions on regime in Cuba & Venezuela) because we had a President who didn’t cave to special interests or let bureaucrats block us.



I support Trump because that… — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 14, 2024

Trump introduces North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and his wife up on stage in Indianola: “We come down here to warm up,” Burgum joked.



“I'm here to do something that none of the other presidential primary candidates have done. And that's endorse Donald J Trump for president.” pic.twitter.com/S4VIhuXplO — Meridith McGraw (@meridithmcgraw) January 14, 2024

Those decisions have not gone down well with everyone, however, with the Never Trumpers wasting little time in pointing out their hypocrisy.

Marco Rubio in 2016:



“You all have friends that are thinking about voting for Donald Trump. Friends don't let friends vote for con artists." pic.twitter.com/LanzzOYRjn — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 14, 2024

ND Gov Doug Burgum, who endorsed Trump today, previously said he would never do business with Trump because you are judged by the company you keep. Now he wants him to run the country though. pic.twitter.com/v1NAd0V92s — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 14, 2024

Trump to hold rally on day he claims judge is making him miss mother-in-law’s funeral

Despite calling Judge Lewis Kaplan “an animal” over his refusal to delay a hearing in the E Jean Carroll defamation trial so that the defendant could attend his mother-in-law’s funeral, it now transpires that the Republican has gotten over his grief and will be holding a rally on the same day anyway.

Trump to hold rally on day he claims judge is making him miss mother-in-law’s funeral

Trump turns on Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘Don’t get duped’

The former president also finally turned on his election rival Vivek Ramaswamy on Truth Social over the weekend.

Trump said that while Ramaswamy had previously been “a great supporter” of his – only last week his rival filed an amicus brief protesting the decision to leave the front-runner off the ballot in Colorado, in accordance with the 14th Amendment – he could ultimately not be trusted because he was “not MAGA”.

Trump turns on Vivek Ramaswamy: ‘Don’t get duped’

Trump shares bizarre Biblical video saying God made him to be America’s ‘caretaker’

12:00 , Joe Sommerlad

Trump shared an eerie video on the eve of the Iowa caucuses in which he appears to proclaim himself God’s chosen emissary on earth, sent to deliver America back to prosperity.

The three-minute clip, posted to Truth Social on Sunday evening, opens on grainy footage of an LP turning on a record player, broadcasting an apparently-ancient sermon in which a preacher intones: “And on 14 June 1946, God looked down on his planned paradise and said: ‘I need a caretaker.’ So God gave us Trump…”

What follows – set to a picture of the Republican tycoon as a holy infant, followed by a montage of apt scenes from his presidency – is an extraordinary expression of the man’s Messiah Complex in action, arguably bordering on sacrilege.

Here’s more on a truly unhinged piece of work.

Trump shares bizarre Biblical video saying God made him to be America’s ‘caretaker’

11:30 , Joe Sommerlad

Donald Trump was heckled by a protester who called him a “climate criminal” during a rally event on Sunday on the eve of the Iowa caucuses.

A female activist from the Sunrise Movement interrupted a speech by calling him out for accepting millions of dollars from foreign businesses while he was president, as reported by House Democrats earlier this month.

“You’ve taken millions!” she cried, before being drowned out with boos.

BREAKING: We just interrupted Trump's rally to call him out for what he is: a climate criminal who cares more about the oil and gas millionaires who bankroll his campaign than our generation's future. pic.twitter.com/EphY5rTFlm — Sunrise Movement 🌅 (@sunrisemvmt) January 14, 2024

The Republican front-runner, widely tipped to trounce rivals Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley when the Midwestern state votes on Monday, was speaking in Indianola when he was interrupted by the protester, whom he told to “go home to mommy.”

Trump to a protester in Iowa: “Go home to mommy” 🤣



pic.twitter.com/THbvHNcAJc — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 14, 2024

Heckler calls out Trump for taking millions from foreign governments while president

Trump urges voters to get to polls even if they are 'as sick as a dog’

Donald Trump urged voters to get out to the polls, even if they were “sick as a dog”, in a defiant rally on the eve of his first major election test.

The former president said that even if people “passed away” shortly after voting it would be “worth it”, and once again launched attacks on the New York judge who had denied him a delay in his civil trial so that he could his mother-in-law’s funeral.

His remarks came during an in-person rally in Indianola on Sunday afternoon. Mr Trump was previously forced to swap out other planned events in Iowa with tele-rallies due to severe bad weather conditions in the state.

Trump urges Iowans to vote even if they are ‘as sick as a dog’ and die afterward

Nearly half of Haley supporters would back Biden over Trump

The latest poll out of Iowa found that nearly half of Nikki Haley supporters would vote for President Joe Biden over Donald Trump should the election ultimately come to a rematch from 2020.

The poll, conducted by NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom, showed Mr Trump with a resounding lead in the GOP field (48%) and Ms Haley in second (20%).

It showed that if Mr Trump and Mr Biden are pitted against each other in November, 43 per cent of Ms Haley’s supporters said they would support the latter.

The surprising statistic underscores Ms Haley’s success in drawing support from independents.

Results of the final Iowa poll

Donald Trump still leads the GOP 2024 field by a considerable margin, according a final poll ahead of the Iowa caucuses.

The survey, conducted by NBC News/Des Moines Register/Mediacom, puts the former president at a near 30-point lead over his Republican rivals.

The Iowa Caucus, the first major political event of the year, will go ahead on Monday, as parts of the state continue to grapple with blizzard conditions and sub-zero temperatures,

The poll shows former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley narrowly edging Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for second place, although the gap is within the poll’s margin of error, according to NBC.

The poll shows Mr Trump commanding 48 per cent of the vote, with Ms Haley taking 20 per cent and Mr DeSantis on 16 per cent.

Trump dominates final Iowa poll before caucuses

Trump draws small crowd to Iowa telerally

Having been forced to roll back most of his pre-caucus plans in Iowa, Mr Trump headlined a telerally on Saturday night in Des Moines.

The event didn’t manage to bring in many attendees - or many viewers online, according to onlookers.

Mr Trump is slated to host two other telerallies on Sunday and Monday as his campaign insists they are doing everything they can to keep up momentum before the caucuses.

“We’re gonna be out there seeing people and shaking hands,” Senior Campaign Advisor Jason Miller told ABC News. “A lot of activities going around.”

Mr Miller added: “Any of the events that President Trump has are larger than every DeSanctimonious and Nikki Haley event combined. And so you can’t look at it in the exact same context. They’re having a tough time filling up a phone booth with people, whereas every time President Trump shows up somewhere, there are thousands of people.”

VOICES – Nikki Haley’s caucus-eve appearance leads to snowbound fiasco

Where is the line between enthusiasm and recklessness?

Nikki Haley, wherever that line is, was brushing up against it Sunday evening.

Voters were set to caucus in Iowa — the first, and in 2024 one of the most competitive contests of the season — just 25 hours after Ms Haley began speaking to voters at a small lodge in Adel, Iowa. Inside the event, a small crowd of pumped-up Haley supporters cheered their candidate on.

Outside was a different story. As it turns out, holding a nighttime event in the woods after a blizzard creates exactly the kind of situation one would expect.

Take a look at the nightmare developing in Iowa, as GOP candidates battle the worst winter weather the region has seen in many years:

Nikki Haley’s caucus-eve appearance leads to snowbound fiasco

WATCH: Trump arrives in Iowa

Donald Trump touched down in Iowa on Saturday night - appearing ill-dressed for the frigid weather.

“It’s a lot of cold weather,” the ex-president remarked before saying he has “a lot meetings” tonight and slipping past reporters.

President Trump walks into the Hotel Fort Des Moines where I happen to also be staying. Trump: “That’s a lot of cold weather. We have a lot of meetings tonight, a lot of tremendous support, but it’s nasty out there.” Cc: @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/B3obeiVxhK — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) January 14, 2024

Biden knocks Trump by comparing him to Herbert Hoover

Joe Biden has hit out at Donald Trump’s claims that he “doesn’t want to be Herbert Hoover” in a new campaign video in which he informs his predecessor that he “already is”.

Mr Biden responded to a clip of Mr Trump from earlier this week, in which the former president said he hoped the US economy crashed “in the next 12 months”.

“When there’s a crash, I hope it’s in the next 12 months because I don’t want to be Herbert Hoover,” Mr Trump said, during a Lindell TV interview with Lou Dobbs on Monday.

The comment alluded to the 31st US president, who succeeded Calvin Coolidge at the tail-end of the Roaring Twenties before swiftly being hit by the Wall Street Crash in the autumn of 1929 and then voted out of office in 1932 as the Great Depression hit.

In his own video, posted on Thursday, Mr Biden blasted Mr Trump’s own record in office.

Biden knocks Trump by comparing him to Herbert Hoover in new campaign video

Watch: Trump urges voters to get to polls even if they are ‘as sick as a dog’

ICYMI: Trump campaign derailed by Iowa weather

Donald Trump was forced to make adjustments to his campaigning schedule in Iowa ahead of Monday’s caucuses, due to severe weather conditions in the state.

The changes were made “out of an abundance of caution amid severe weather advisories” and “to ensure the safety of Maga patriots across Iowa”, according to a campaign press release.

The former president was originally set to hold campaign events on Saturday and Sunday in Atlantic, Sioux City, Indianola and Cherokee.

On Friday, his team announced that several live appearances would be replaced with tele-rallies, with only one in-person event still taking place in Indianola.

It comes as blizzard warnings remain in place for large parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service, with Iowans advised to avoid outdoor activity if possible.

Trump cancels Iowa events to protect ‘Maga patriots’ ahead of frigid caucuses

On the ground in Iowa

The Independent’s John Bowden is on the ground in Iowa providing updates ahead of Monday’s caucuses.

Candidates continued their respective last-minute pushes in Iowa on Saturday and into Sunday morning, despite bitter subzero temperatures and a biting wind that left most roads in outright dangerous conditions across the state. Donald Trump cancelled events on Saturday and was due for an in-person appearance Sunday afternoon — his campaign has largely checked out of in=person events as a new NBC/DMR poll shows him leading the state by double digits. Nikki Haley. Vivek Ramaswamy and Ron DeSantis all pushed ahead in person, working their respective audiences and making a final push for voters on Monday. Ms Haley picked up a weekend endorsement from anti-Trump Republican Larry Hogan, the former governor of Maryland, while Mr DeSantis saw his campaign tailed by liberal pranksters and his poll numbers dropping him into third place.

How Trump broke the Iowa caucuses

Donald Trump has hosted massive rallies in Iowa, speaking to hundreds and sometimes thousands of people at once. If fewer than 400 attended, it was considered a small event.

The ex-president looks likely to win Monday’s contest handily having done very little, if any, of the small-scale campaigning that used to be required to win. Iowa is no longer universally seen as the stepping stone it once was.

Eric Garcia and Gustaf Kilander explain how Mr Trump upended the state’s caucus system:

How Donald Trump broke the Iowa caucuses

Watch: White House responds after Trump warns of ‘bedlam’ if he loses election

White House responds after Trump warns of ‘bedlam’ if he loses election

How Trump’s trial dates and the Republican primaries will intertwine

In a typical presidential election year, candidates will spend the 11 months leading up to election day shaking hands and kissing babies at rallies as the primaries unfold.

But nothing is typical when it comes to Donald Trump.

Instead, the ex-president will be forced to juggle his campaign for the White House while also defending himself in federal and state courts in four different trials that are currently set to occur between January and May.

Kicking off with E Jean Carroll’s damages trial on the same day as the Iowa caucus to his federal classified documents trial one month before the GOP convention, Mr Trump’s jam-packed schedule seemingly leaves little time for him to socialise outside of a courtroom.

How Mr Trump will manage his campaign while convincing voters he’s innocent of it all – including alleged efforts to overturn previous elections in his favour – remains to be seen.

How Trump’s trial dates and the Republican primaries will intertwine

Trump must pay nearly $400,000 to The New York Times

Donald Trump must pay The New York Times and three of its reporters nearly $400,000 for their legal fees after his failed lawsuit against them, according to a judge’s order on Thursday.

The former president’s lawsuit against the newspaper and its reporters as well as his niece Mary Trump accused them of an “insidious plot” fuelled by a “personal vendetta” to improperly obtain tax records for a series of stories published in 2018.

Last year, New York County Supreme Court Judge Robert R Reed dismissed the case against the newspaper, finding that the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation was clearly protected by the First Amendment.

Donald Trump must pay nearly $400,000 to The New York Times

Has Trump already chosen a running mate?

Donald Trump claimed that he has already decided on his vice presidential pick as he dodged the latest GOP presidential debate to take part in a Fox News town hall.

The former president appeared on stage in Des Moines on Wednesday night for an event to rival the CNN Republican presidential primary debate between fellow candidates Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis.

During the town hall, Mr Trump hinted that he has made his mind up about who to tap to be his running mate – but refused to spill the details to hosts Martha MacCallum and Bret Baier.

Watch: Trump roasted by Stephen Colbert for civil fraud trial rant

Iowa Governor used a burner account to trash Trump

Iowa Republican Gov Kim Reynolds has been using an X account — unassociated with her official position — to roast former president Donald Trump.

Ms Reynolds, who has endorsed Florida Gov Ron DeSantis for the 2024 GOP nomination, has been using @Kimberl26890376 to rag on Mr Trump in the lead-up to the Iowa caucuses.

The New York Times first reported the existence of the burner account, which has since been taken down. The Independent has reached out to Ms Reynolds’ office.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds is using a burner account to trash Trump

Trump: The day-one ‘dictator’

Former president Donald Trump on Wednesday again vowed to seize dictatorial powers if elected to the nation’s highest office once more but attempted to walk back his frequently made promise to exact retribution on his political enemies during a second term in the White House.

The disgraced former president, who is currently facing more than 90 felony charges in four separate jurisdictions and is scheduled to go on trial in March for attempting a coup to keep himself in office after losing the 2020 election, promised to spend his first day of a second term ruling as an autocrat during a town hall broadcast on Fox News ahead of the first-in-the-nation Iowa caucuses.

Trump blasts judge for denying trial delay for mother-in-law funeral

In a searing post on his social media platform Truth Social on Saturday, the former president described judge Lewis A Kaplan as “a bad person and a worse judge”, and accused him of suffering from “Trump derangment syndrome”.

Trump blasts judge for denying trial delay for mother-in-law funeral

Trumps legal woes weighed up by Iowans ahead of state Caucus

Voters in Iowa, many of whom have followed Donald Trump’s political career from 2016, are now considering how the former president’s legal woes will affect his bid to return to the White House.

“I think Trump is probably going to win the Iowa caucus and hopefully DeSantis will be next,” Teresa Garman, a former Iowa state representative, told CNN. Ms Garman told the outlet she hoped the Florida governor would come in second “just in case Trump isn’t able to run.”

Marian Webster said she was not concerned by the “chaos” – a popular refrain from Nikki Haley – following Mr Trump. “I know the chaos has nothing to do with Trump,” Ms Webster told CNN adding: “It’s all the Democrats.”

But Dan Boyle, an Iowa voter who attended a Haley event in Ankeny outside Des Moines, said he was unsure about the former president’s re-electability.

“He’s got a lot of noise right now. He’s got a lot on his table,” Mr Boyle said.

“I think he’s a good man. I think he does a lot of good things… but yeah, I don’t know if I’ll be voting for him.”

Patt Goodman, from Des Moines, added: “I like all of the policies that he implemented as president, and I felt like his tweets were sometimes unpresidential.

“I think that that drives other voters away from him, even though I think he was an excellent president for the things that he did and accomplished.”

Trump blasts judge for denying trial delay for mother-in-law funeral: ‘He is a bad person’

Donald Trump has blasted a New York City judge after being denied a delay to his civil trial to attend the funeral of his mother-in-law.

In a searing post on his social media platform Truth Social, the former president described judge Lewis A Kaplan as “a bad person and a worse judge”, and accused him of suffering from “Trump derangment syndrome”.

Judge Kaplan issued an order on Friday, denying Mr Trump’s motion for a one-week delay to his civil trial, which will determine the amount of damages he must pay to journalist E Jean Carroll. The trial is due to begin on Tuesday.

“Crazed, Trump hating Judge, Lewis Kaplan, who presided over the Election Interference Witch Hunt, disguised as a trial, of a woman I have never met before (celebrity photo line does not count - I had no idea who she was!), was asked if he could delay this Rigged Political Scam for one day so that I could attend the FUNERAL OF MY BELOVED MOTHER-IN-LAW WITH MY WIFE, THE FORMER (AND NEXT!) FIRST LADY OF THE UNITED STATES — AND HE SAID NO,” Mr Trump wrote.

“He is a bad person and an even worse Judge.

“Appointed by, and friends with, Clinton, he purposely scheduled this HOAX right in the middle of the important New Hampshire Primary.

“This is the second trial concerning the same person, who is represented and financed by POLITICAL OPERATIVES. It could have taken place at any time, including months ago.

“Can anyone imagine a husband not going to his wife’s mother’s funeral over a MADE UP STORY - A story that has been allowed to simmer by a really bad Judge who suffers from TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME!”

Watch: Trump roasted by Stephen Colbert for civil fraud trial rant

Trump loses bid to delay New York trial due to death of Melania’s mother

The former president had requested a postponement of his civil trial against US journalist E Jean Carroll – due to begin on 16 January – so that he could attend the funeral of Amalija Knavs.

Mr Trump is simultaneously gearing up to campaign in Iowa this weekend ahead of the state Caucus.

Trump loses bid to delay New York trial due to death of Melania’s mother

Calendar of chaos: How Trump’s trial dates and the Republican primaries will intertwine

Three criminal trials, one civil trial, and 50 primaries all within 11 months. How will Donald Trump manage a presidential campaign and his many legal trials in one year? Ariana Baio breaks it down:

How Trump’s trial dates and the Republican primaries will intertwine

Trump town hall doubles ratings of GOP debate

More viewers tuned in to Donald Trump’s town hall than to the head-to-head debate between Florida Gov Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov Nikki Haley.

Wednesday night’s duelling displays proved favourable for Mr Trump, whose Fox News town hall was watched by 4.3 million people, according to Nielsen Media Research.

By contrast, Ms Haley and Mr DeSantis appeared on CNN at the same time but were only viewed by 2.6 million people.

The competing events were broadcast just days before the Iowa caucuses — the first-in-the-nation chance for voters to officially throw their support behind the candidates of their choice.

Trump town hall draws in almost double the ratings of GOP debate

Trump campaign derailed by Iowa weather

Donald Trump has been forced to make adjustments to his campaigning schedule in Iowa ahead of Monday’s caucuses, due to severe weather conditions in the state.

The changes were made “out of an abundance of caution amid severe weather advisories” and “to ensure the safety of Maga patriots across Iowa”, according to a campaign press release.

The former president was originally set to hold campaign events on Saturday and Sunday in Atlantic, Sioux City, Indianola and Cherokee.

On Friday, his team announced that several live appearances would be replaced with tele-rallies, with only one in-person event still taking place in Indianola.

It comes as blizzard warnings remain in place for large parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service, with Iowans advised to avoid outdoor activity if possible.

Trump cancels Iowa events to protect ‘Maga patriots’ ahead of frigid caucuses

Trump wants to ‘sow chaos’ ahead of court showdown, E Jean Carroll lawyers warn

Ahead of the start of the E Jean Carroll civil trial against Donald Trump, lawyers for Ms Carroll are asking the New York City judge overseeing the case to prevent the former president from disputing the facts of the case to the jury.

“If Mr Trump appears at this trial, whether as a witness or otherwise, his recent statements and behavior strongly suggest that he will seek to sow chaos,” Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Ms Carroll said in a filing on Friday.

Citing Mr Trump’s tangent from closing arguments in his civil fraud trial, Ms Kaplan told Judge Lewis Kaplan that should Mr Trump be given time to speak freely he would possibly speak on “inadmissible, prejudicial or otherwise improper information”.

The case, which is set to begin on Tuesday, is to determine how much Mr Trump owes Ms Carroll in damages for defaming her in 2019 after she came forward with accusations of rape.

E Jean Carroll lawyers warn Trump wants to ‘sow chaos’ ahead of court showdown

Montana fire chief who had refused vaccine mandate charged over Capitol riot

A Montana fire chief who lost a previous job over a coronavirus vaccine mandate has been charged with spraying a chemical irritant on police officers during the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Prosecutors say that Frank Dahlquist sprayed “an orange-colored chemical agent” directly into the face of one officer and later sprayed a second officer as supporters of former president Donald Trump attacked the Capitol building in Washington D.C., according to court documents unsealed Wednesday.

He was identified in part by matching his distinctive facial hair with a photo from the riot to a TV news story about firefighters who were terminated from a fire department near Seattle in April 2022 after the agency required a COVID-19 vaccination, court documents state.

Later that year, Dahlquist was named chief of West Valley Fire Rescue, near Helena, Montana.

Trump to remain on Oregon presidential primary ballot... for now

Donald Trump may remain on Oregon’s presidential primary ballot – for now – after the state’s supreme court said they would not take up a challenge to his eligibility.

Following in the footsteps of the Michigan Supreme Court, justices on the Oregon Supreme Court said they would not pick up the petition seeking to remove Mr Trump from the primary ballot under Section Three of the 14th Amendment – known as the “insurrection clause” but left the door open to revisit the issue after the US Supreme Court rules on the matter.

The justices said in a filing that the petition was denied “without prejudice to their ability to file a new petition seeking resolution of any issue that may remain following a decision by the United States Supreme Court.”

Trump will remain on Oregon presidential primary ballot, for now

‘Just like he said’: Biden pounces on Trump’s boast about overturning Roe v Wade

President Joe Biden pushed home the message that reproductive rights are not safe in Republican hands as he emphasised former President Donald Trump’s comments about being “proud” to have taken down Roe v Wade.

During a town hall event in Des Moines, Iowa on Wednesday night, Mr Trump boasted about removing the constitutional right to abortion, saying, “for 54 years, they were trying to get Roe v Wade terminated. And I did it and I’m proud to have done it”.

Biden pounces on Trump’s boast about overturning Roe v Wade

Which Trump properties featured at the heart of his civil fraud trial?

What more did we learn about Mr Trump’s real estate holdings during his civil fraud trial? There were a lot of numbers as the attorney general’s counsel laid out its case, and a lot of hyperbole from the Trump family as the defence laid out its argument — including Donald Trump Jr taking the court through a timeline of the real estate business, praising his father for the “boundaries he pushed” and calling him an “artist with real estate” who has “incredible vision where other people don’t”.

Here’s a look at the key Trump properties that were discussed the most over the 11 weeks in court.

Trump’s trial put his portfolio under a microscope. These properties didn’t check out

How do Trump’s trial dates and the Republican primaries intertwine or overlap?

In a typical presidential election year, candidates will spend the 11 months leading up to Election Day shaking hands and kissing babies at rallies as the primaries unfold.

But nothing is typical when it comes to Donald Trump.

Instead, the ex-president will be forced to juggle his campaign for the White House while also defending himself in federal and state courts in four different trials that are currently set to occur between January and May.

Kicking off with E Jean Carroll’s damages trial on the same day as the Iowa Caucus to his federal classified documents trial one month before the GOP convention, Mr Trump’s jam-packed schedule seemingly leaves little time for him to socialise outside of a courtroom.

How Mr Trump will manage his campaign while convincing voters he’s innocent of it all – including alleged efforts to overturn previous elections in his favour – remains to be seen.

How Trump’s trial dates and the Republican primaries will intertwine

Trump accused of ‘massive, massive gaslighting’ on Covid-19 response by DeSantis

Ron DeSantis has hit out at Donald Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic while in office, accusing the former president of “massive, massive gaslighting”.

The presidential hopeful said his Republican nominee rival had “dropped the ball” during what he described as “the number one crisis” that Mr Trump had faced as commander-in-chief.

Mr DeSantis faced off against Nikki Haley onstage for the final Republican debate ahead of the Iowa Caucuses, in Des Moines on Wednesday night. Mr Trump – still the clear frontrunner – once again did not participate.

Speaking to MSNBC’s Morning Joe on Thursday, Mr DeSantis discussed the debate, his standing in the polls, as well as comments previously made by Mr Trump about his handling of the coronavirus crisis.

DeSantis accuses Trump of ‘massive, massive gaslighting’ on Covid-19 response

Don Jr named in court documents in bankruptcy case of Chinese billionaire

Donald Trump Jr has been named a possible defendant in the bankruptcy case against Miles Guo, a Chinese billionaire with ties to the right.

Mr Guo — who is also known as Guo Wengui, Ho Wan Kwok, Miles Guo, and Miles Kwok — filed for bankruptcy in February 2022, after a judge ordered him to pay $134m in fines after violating a court order relating to his yacht.

The powerful businessman has previously had financial ties to other big-name conservatives, including Steve Bannon.

In a court filing on Wednesday, which was obtained by the Daily Beast, Mr Trump was seen on a list of possible defendants in the case.

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro also appeared on the list.

It was not immediately clear why they were listed as possible defendants, and neither immediately responded to a request for comment.

Legal experts told the Daily Beast being included on this list does not necessarily mean they are accused of any crimes.

What to watch out for in the Iowa caucuses

It’s finally here: the first test of the Republican primary field at the hands of voters.

Four prominent Republican candidates have charged into the Buckeye state hoping for different outcomes. Donald Trump, the frontrunner, wants a convincing victory to signal to voters (and donors) that the race is all but wrapped up. Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis are hoping for shock successes that will give them the momentum needed to overtake Mr Trump in later states, such as New Hampshire. And Vivek Ramaswamy is hoping for a shot of adrenaline in the heart of his struggling campaign following an unceremonious exclusion from the debate stage lineup.

Chris Christie, seeing himself wholly uncompetitive in the first contest of 2024 — and losing ground in New Hampshire — has thrown in the towel.

Political analysts hoping for clues about the trajectory of the rest of the primary, and most crucially an answer to the question of whether anyone has a chance at beating Mr Trump, are also looking at Iowa closely. Monday’s results will likely determine the fate of several candidates, while also providing a window for speculation about the general election.

What to watch out for in Iowa, the first contest of the 2024 GOP primary

Maryland elections official charged over Capitol riot

A Republican official in Maryland has resigned after the FBI arrested him on charges related to the Capitol riot.

Carlos Ayala, who serves on the Maryland State Board of Elections, resigned from his post on Thursday after the FBI arrested him on Tuesday, according to The Hill.

Maryland State Elections Board Chair Michael Summers confirmed his resignation in a statement on Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

“The board is committed to maintaining the security and integrity of our elections in Maryland in a non-partisan manner,” Mr Summers said. “The State Board will remain steadfast in our mission to oversee our elections process and serve as a trusted source of information for all Marylanders during the presidential election year.”

Mr Ayala has been charged with felony civil disorder and other related misdemeanour offences for his alleged participation in the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021.

Maryland elections official charged over Jan 6 Capitol riot

Head of European Central Bank says Trump is ‘clearly a threat’ to Europe

European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has warned that the re-election of Donald Trump as president of the United States would be a threat to Europe.

In an interview with France 2 TV, she said the way Mr Trump conducted his first term as president was enough to raise concerns over his potential return to power.

“If we should learn lessons from history, from the way he led the first four years of his mandate, it is clearly a threat,” Ms Lagarde said during the interview.

“It’s sufficient to look at the trade tariffs, the commitment to Nato, the fight against climate change. In just these three areas, in the past [under Trump], US interests were not aligned with European interests.”

Trump is ‘clearly a threat’ to Europe, says head of European Central Bank

Full story: Trump must pay nearly $400,000 to The New York Times

Donald Trump must pay The New York Times and three of its reporters nearly $400,000 for their legal fees after his failed lawsuit against them, according to a judge’s order on Thursday.

The former president’s lawsuit against the newspaper and its reporters as well as his niece Mary Trump accused them of an “insidious plot” fuelled by a “personal vendetta” to improperly obtain tax records for a series of stories published in 2018.

Last year, New York County Supreme Court Judge Robert R Reed dismissed the case against the newspaper, finding that the Pulitzer Prize-winning investigation was clearly protected by the First Amendment.

Donald Trump must pay nearly $400,000 to The New York Times

Don Jr schooled online over glaring gaffe about US economy

Donald Trump Jr is facing a flood of corrections after he claimed there’s not a “single metric” by which “anyone” is better off now than they were three years ago.

“I can’t think of a single metric where anyone is better off now than they were three years ago… even with Covid,” Mr Trump Jr said in Iowa on Thursday.

Three years ago – January 2021 – was the deadliest month of the pandemic up to that point – around 80,000 people died from complications connected to Covid-19 that month alone.

Donald Trump Jr schooled online over glaring gaffe about US economy

ICYMI: Trump speaks out in court against fraud trial judge during closing arguments

Donald Trump slammed the months-long fraud case against him and the attorney general suing him in a rapid, breathless statement from the defence table inside a Manhattan courtroom where his attorneys delivered closing arguments in the case.

The judge presiding over the civil case in New York County Supreme Court had previously denied the former president from personally addressing the court, after his lawyers failed to agree to limit his remarks to the case itself without lashing out and using the moment for a campaign stunt.

Judge Arthur Engoron gave him another chance on Thursday, if he could promise to stick to relevant facts of the case.

Trump speaks out in court against fraud trial judge during closing arguments

E Jean Carroll: The writer and TV host who took on Donald Trump

Bevan Hurley reports on how, for decades, E Jean Carroll wrote columns advising women never to structure their lives around men. Then a rape allegation against the world’s most powerful man upended hers.

Lawyers warn Trump wants to ‘sow chaos’ ahead of E Jean Carroll court showdown

Ahead of the start of the E Jean Carroll civil trial against Donald Trump, lawyers for Ms Carroll are asking the New York City judge overseeing the case to prevent the former president from disputing the facts of the case to the jury.

“If Mr Trump appears at this trial, whether as a witness or otherwise, his recent statements and behavior strongly suggest that he will seek to sow chaos,” Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for Ms Carroll said in a filing on Friday.

Citing Mr Trump’s tangent from closing arguments in his civil fraud trial, Ms Kaplan told Judge Lewis Kaplan that should Mr Trump be given time to speak freely he would possibly speak on “inadmissible, prejudicial or otherwise improper information”.

The case, which is set to begin on Tuesday, is to determine how much Mr Trump owes Ms Carroll in damages.

E Jean Carroll lawyers warn Trump wants to ‘sow chaos’ ahead of court showdown

Judge orders Trump to pay New York Times legal fees for failed lawsuit

Donald Trump has suffered another legal setback having been ordered by a judge to pay The New York Times a total of $392,638 in legal fees as a result of failed legal action by the former president.

Back in 2021, Mr Trump sued his niece, Mary Trump, the Times, and three of its reporters, over an alleged breach of a confidentiality agreement regarding his tax records.

He alleged that the reporters were “motivated by a personal vendetta” when they took part in an “insidious plot” to get hold of his personal tax filings.

The case was dismissed by New York Supreme Court Justice Robert Reed in 2023, allowing for the Times to claw back legal costs from the plaintiff.

Justice Reed wrote in his decision, made public on Friday: “Considering the complexity of the issues presented in this action, the number of causes of action, the experience, ability and reputation of defendants' attorneys, the considerable amount in dispute, and the attorneys' success in dismissing the complaint against their defendants … the court finds that $392,638.69 is a reasonable value for the legal services rendered.”

Read the full judgement here

A spokesperson for the Times told The Independent: “Today’s decision shows that the state’s newly amended anti-SLAPP statute can be a powerful force for protecting press freedom. The court has sent a message to those who want to misuse the judicial system to try to silence journalists.”