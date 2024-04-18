Trump trial live updates: Will we get 12 jurors on Day 3? Jury selection continues today.

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is due back in court for the third day of jury selection in his New York criminal trial over whether he falsified business records to conceal a hush money payment to a porn star who could have hurt his 2016 presidential campaign.

Seven jurors were chosen Tuesday to decide whether Trump broke the law. Opening statements in the case can't start until twelve jurors plus several alternates have been selected. Wednesday was a day off in the trial.

What is Trump charged with?

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up a hush money payment he authorized his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, to make to porn star Stormy Daniels less than two weeks before the 2016 presidential election. The records falsely indicated that checks to Cohen were for legal services rather than to reimburse him for paying the hush money, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office.

Bragg's office alleges the falsification was done to conceal violating federal campaign finance laws and hide a plan to break New York tax and election laws, making the charges felonies rather than misdemeanors.

Trump has pleaded not guilty.– Aysha Bagchi

How is Trump Media stock performing?

At close on April 17, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp share pricerose to $26.40, up 15.59% from the previous close.

-Kinsey Crowley

Who is Judge Juan Merchan?

New York Judge Juan Merchan who is presiding the first criminal trial in history of a former president, is no stranger to the defendant, Donald Trump.

Merchan presided over a 2022 tax-fraud trial of two parts of the Trump Organization, in which the company’s former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, was convicted for not reporting $1.7 million in benefits, and he sentenced Weisselberg to five months in jail.

Trump has attacked Merchan as biased on the grounds that Merchan's daughter works for a marketing firm with Democratic politicians as clients, and he has twice unsuccessfully moved for Merchan to recuse himself from the case. Merchan has refused, citing the New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics finding that the judge's impartiality couldn't be reasonably questioned based on his daughter's work.

Trump's attacks spurred Merchan to expand a gag order to limit his commentary about the family members of people involved in the trial. On the second day of the trial, Merchan chastised Trump for speaking to prospective jurors.

Merchan has been a felony judge for 15 years.

-Bart Jansen

