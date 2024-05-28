Trump trial live updates: 'Stormy Daniels is the motive,' prosecutors say in closings

Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.





Latest Developments





May 28, 2:52 PM

State has presented a 'mountain of evidence,' prosecutor says

"It's difficult to conceive a case with more corroboration than this one," prosecutor Josh Steinglass told jurors. "You don't have to think too much about this one."



Steinglass argued that jurors have seen a "mountain of evidence."



"This case is not about Michael Cohen. This case is about Donald Trump and whether he should be held accountable for making false entries in his own business records, whether he and his staff did that to cover up for his own election violations," Steinglass said, describing Cohen as a tour guide through the evidence.



"The question is not whether you like Cohen or whether you want to go into business with Cohen. It's whether he has useful, reliable information," Steinglass said. "He was in the best position to know."



Steinglass called the defense's focus on Cohen "deflection -- like the defendant's own tweets"





May 28, 2:46 PM

State says Trump employed Cohen because he was willing to lie

"The defense goes on and on about Michael Cohen is immoral or a liar or a thief," prosecutor Josh Steinglass said of the state's star witness.



"We didn't choose Michael Cohen to be a witness. We didn't pick him up at witness store. The defendant chose him as a fixer because he was willing to lie and cheat," he said, drawing a few laughs from the jury.



Steinglass then displayed a passage from one of Trump's books to exemplify why he hired someone like Michael Cohen in the first place.



"As a matter of fact, I value loyalty above everything else -- more than brains, more than drive, and more than energy," the passage read.





May 28, 2:41 PM

Prosecutor role-plays alleged call between Cohen, Trump

Prosecutor Josh Steinglass addressed the defense allegation that Michael Cohen lied on the witness stand about an Oct. 24, 2016, phone call with Trump bodyguard Keith Schiller while Schiller was with Trump.



“Of course the defense says, ‘Ah-ha! That’s per-jur-y,’” Steinglass said, exaggerating the syllables to mimick how defense attorney Todd Blanche had said it during his closing.



“To them, that’s the big lie. But that’s not the only interpretation,” said Steinglass.

Steinglass then role-played the alleged conversation between Schiller and Cohen to suggest that Cohen could have talked to both Schiller and Trump during the 90-second call, as Cohen had testified.



“Forty-nine seconds,” Steinglass said after completing the role-play.





May 28, 2:32 PM

Cohen is 'understandably angry,' prosecutor says

"Michael Cohen is understandably angry that to date he's the only one who paid the price," prosecutor Josh Steinglass said about the state's star witness.



"Cohen did the defendant's bidding for years," Steinglass said. "Anyone in Cohen's shoes would want the defendant to be held accountable.



Regarding Cohen stealing $30,000 from the Trump Organization by submitting an inflated reimbursement request for IT expenses, Steinglass said Cohen "is the one who brought it to everyone's attention. He raised it. He volunteered it."



As to why he wasn't arrested, Steinglass said, "he paid his price."



"He's been convicted of multiple felonies, ... he can't get a mortgage ... not to mention the steady stream of online attacks," Steinglass said.



And, Steinglass added, Cohen's theft is not a defense to falsifying business records.





May 28, 2:25 PM

State says Trump didn't want public to hear Daniels' story

Prosecutor Josh Steinglass conceded that Stormy Daniels gave, at times, "cringe-worthy" testimony -- but told they jury the details she provided bolster her credibility.



"To be sure, there were parts of her testimony that were cringe-worthy," Steinglass said. "Some of the details of what the suite looked like, the contents of his toiletry bag" he said "ring true."



He accused the defense of working hard to discredit Daniels because that's the story Trump didn't want the American public to see.



"Stormy Daniels is the motive," Steinglass said. "And you can bet the defendant would not pay $130,000 ... just because he took a photograph with someone on the golf course."





May 28, 2:21 PM

Prosecutor calls Pecker's testimony 'devastating'

Prosecutor Josh Steinglass took aim at the defense assertion that Stormy Daniels was out to extort Donald Trump.



"Maybe you think it's a sordid practice," he said. "In the end it doesn't really matter because you don't get to commit election fraud or falsify business records because you believe you have been victimized."



Steinglass told the jurors that many of the witnesses they heard from are Trump friends or fans.



"Pecker has no reason to lie here," he said, speaking of former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker. "He still considers Donald Trump a friend and mentor, and still his testimony is utterly devastating."



"These people like the defendant," Steinglass said. "If anything, they have incentive to skew the testimony" in a way that will help him.





May 28, 2:16 PM

Prosecutor says they've presented 'powerful evidence'

Assistant district attorney Josh Steinglass began his closing argument by quoting the People's opening.



"This case, at its core, is about a conspiracy and a coverup, a conspiracy to corrupt the 2016 election and a coverup to hide that conspiracy," Steinglass said.



"We asked you to remember to tune out the noise and to ignore the sideshows. And if you've done that ... you will see the People have presented powerful evidence of the defendants guilt," he said.



Steinglass pushed back on the defense's suggestion that prosecutors manipulated evidence.



"There is nothing sinister here -- no manipulation," Steinglass said.



Steinglass argued that it was defense lawyers manipulated who the evidence in a phone summary chart showing calls between Michael Cohen and his onetime legal adviser Bob Costello, saying that defense lawyers were provided Cohen's full phone extraction if they believed evidence was manipulated.





May 28, 2:09 PM

Judge consults with prosecutors on curative instruction



Following the lunch break, the parties returned to the courtroom ahead of their closing argument.

Judge Merchan began the afternoon session by asking prosecutors about the curative instruction following defense attorney Todd Blanche's mention of prison at the end of his closing argument.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger told Merchan that Blanche's mention of prison time was "highly improper" and a direct violation of a pretrial order about arguments related to potential punishments.

"Mr. Blanche was certainly on notice that this was an improper argument," Hoffinger said.

Blanche did not opposed to the curative instruction about his earlier arguments. Merchan will deliver it to the jury as drafted by prosecutors.





May 28, 12:59 PM

Before break, judge slams defense for 'prison' remark



Before Judge Merchan recessed court for the lunch break, prosecutors took issue with defense attorney Todd Blanche saying "You cannot send someone to prison based upon the words of Michael Cohen."

Prosecutors called Blanche's reference to prison "ridiculous" and an effort to gain sympathy for their client.

"I think that saying that was outrageous, Mr. Blanche," Merchan told Blanche. "It is simply not allowed, period."

The judge said he would give the jury curative instructions.





"Its hard for me to imagine how that was accidental in any way," Merchan said.





The parties then left the courtroom for the break. Blanche left the courtroom smiling as another member of the legal team gave him a big pat on the back.





May 28, 1:29 PM

Defense concludes by calling Cohen GLOAT for 'greatest liar'



Finishing up his 10 reasons why he says Trump should be acquitted, defense attorney Todd Blanche listed:

- "There is no evidence of any illegal effort to influence the 2016 election," Blanche said.

- "AMI would have run Mr. Sajudin's story no matter what," Blanche said. "That's not catch and kill."

- "McDougal did not want her story published," Blanche said. "That's not catch and kill."

- Daniel's story was "already public," Blanche said.

- Blanche argued that key evidence was "manipulated" during the trial. He alleged that the district attorney's office made mistakes when analyzing Cohen's phone. "How can you trust that the September 6 recording is actually reliable? The answer is you can't," Blanche said.

- "Michael Cohen. He is the human embodiment of reasonable doubt," Blanche said.

In a play on words, Blanche asked the jurors if the knew of the term GOAT, for the Greatest Of All Time. Some of them nodded.

He then said Cohen was the GLOAT, the "greatest liar of all time."

"You cannot send someone to prison based upon the words of Michael Cohen," Blanche said, concluding his closing statement.

