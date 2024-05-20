Trump trial live updates: Michael Cohen back on the stand for cross-examination

Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.





Latest Developments





May 20, 10:49 AM

Defense says Cohen's repayment was for legitimate legal expense

Throughout his cross-examination this morning, defense attorney Todd Blanche has attempted to legitimize the repayment arrangement between Trump and Cohen in 2017.



Prosecutors have argued that Trump falsified business records by describing a reimbursement for the Stormy Daniels payment and other expenses as payment for legal services pursuant to a retainer agreement, even though Cohen never had a retainer agreement with Trump.



Blanche emphasized all the legal work that Cohen did for Trump and his family in 2017. He also showed the jury an email from Allen Weisselberg, where he requested Cohen to "please prepare the agreement we discussed so we can pay you monthly."



Amid frequent objections, Blanche has referenced the "agreement" mentioned above as a "retainer agreement," though Cohen never had a formal retainer agreement with Trump.



Pursuant to the "agreement," Cohen said he received nine checks directly from Trump in 2017.



"That would have been nine checks -- 35,000 a piece," Cohen said.





May 20, 10:40 AM

Defense asks Cohen about taking job as president's attorney



Defense attorney Todd Blanche entered another email into evidence, and it was displayed on the courtroom monitors.

It's Cohen's good-bye email to the Trump Organization on Jan. 27, 2017, announcing he will be "personal attorney to potus." "I cannot express how difficult it is for me to write this farewell e-mail," it begins.

In the email, Cohen said he is starting "a new journey," and that he is "truly excited" to begin new position as personal attorney to Trump as president. He reminisced about first taking the job there and moving into Ivanka's old office.

Blanche asked Cohen about his effort to spread the word about his new role as Trump's personal attorney.

"You told everybody that was happening, correct?" Blanche said.

"Not everybody, but I certainly was proud of the role and I announced it," Cohen said.

"You told TMZ?" Blanche asked.

"Yes, sir," Cohen said.

"You told the New York Times?" Blanche asked.

"Yes, sir," Cohen said.

"You actually gave them a little scoop on it?" Blanche asked.

"Yes, sir," Cohen said.

"You went on TV and told Sean Hannity about it?" Blanche asked.

"Yes, sir," Cohen said.





May 20, 10:29 AM

Jury sees chummy email between Cohen, Weisselberg

Jurors saw a chummy email between Michael Cohen and then-Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg in January 2017 in which Cohen and Weisselberg discussed the Stormy Daniels repayment arrangement.



"Thank you. You never stopped on [sic] for a bro hug," Weisselberg wrote to Cohen.

Former President Donald Trump attends trial at the Manhattan Criminal Court during trial in New York City May 20, 2024.

"Anyway please prepare the agreement we discussed so we can pay you monthly."



Trump, at the defense table, hunched forward and examined the email as it was displayed on his monitor.





May 20, 10:22 AM

Cohen admits he stole from Trump through his reimbursement



Michael Cohen admitted that he stole $30,000 from the Trump Organization when, as part of his reimbursement for the Stormy Daniels reimbursement, he requested $50,000 for a reimbursement for IT services, when Cohen had actually paid $20,000 for the services.

"You stole from the Trump Organization, correct?" defense attorney Todd Blanche asked.

"Yes, sir," Cohen said.

Blanche hammered Cohen, asking if he ever repaid the Trump Organization or "Did you ever have to plead guilty to larceny?"

"No sir," Cohen said.

At the defense table, Trump shook his head and pursed his lips.

Cohen remained calm during this questioning when Blanche raised voiced, almost shouting at Cohen.





May 20, 10:15 AM

Defense seeks to cast doubt on other alleged phone calls



After suggesting last week that Michael Cohen lied about the purpose of a phone call to Trump's security guard Keith Schiller on Oct. 24, 2016, defense attorney Todd Blanche sought to cast doubt on another instance of Cohen's testimony where he said he spoke to Trump about the Stormy Daniels deal -- specifically on two calls that occurred during the 8 a.m. hour on Oct. 26, 2016.

Blanche asked Cohen about what else Trump did that day, including the opening ceremony for one of his buildings in Washington, D.C., and a national television interview, which Cohen said he didn't remember.

"My recollection is that I was speaking to him about Stormy Daniels because that's what he tasked me to take care of," Cohen said.





May 20, 10:02 AM

Defense presses Cohen on how busy he was in 2016

In addition to handling numerous business issues during October 2016, Cohen testified that he tried to help his taxi medallion business partner with his marital problems.



"I tried to assist in bringing them back together as well as talking to him about potential lawyers," Cohen said.



Through this line of cross-examination, defense attorney Blanche is suggesting that Cohen was a very busy man in October 2016 -- potentially casting doubt on his extensive role in the Daniels hush money payment.





May 20, 9:59 AM

Defense suggests Cohen had distractions dealing with Daniels



Defense attorney Todd Blanche suggested that Michael Cohen was juggling multiple other issues in October 2016, at the same time he was arranging the Stormy Daniels hush money payment.

Cohen testified that was resolving issues with his taxi medallion business, handling a loan for one of his investment properties, assisting with the National Diversity Coalition, and helping Tiffany Trump deal with an instance of extortion.

"You agree with me, right, that you had a lot going on both in your personal life and with President Trump in those first two weeks of October?" Blanche asked.

PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump attends trial at the Manhattan Criminal Court during trial in New York City May 20, 2024. (Mark Peterson/Pool via Reuters)

"Yes sir," Cohen said.





Blanche also reminded jurors that Cohen was dealing with harassing phone calls at the time -- referencing his line of questioning last week when he suggested Cohen lied about the purpose of a phone call to Trump's security guard Keith Schiller on Oct. 24, 2016.





May 20, 9:44 AM

Cohen asked about communication with reporters



Defense attorney Todd Blanche opened today's questioning by asked Cohen about his communication with reporters.

"Since that time [when your last testimony ended], how many reporters have you talked to?" Blanche asked.

Cohen said he's spoken to reporters "who called to say hello, to see how I'm doing," but that he didn't talk about the case.

"Didn't speak at all about your testimony last week?" Blanche asked.

"Correct," Cohen responded.

As Cohen resumed his testimony, jurors appeared attentive, with several taking notes. Trump sat slouched at his chair with his eyes closed.





May 20, 9:39 AM

Michael Cohen retakes witness stand



Following the break, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen has entered the courtroom.

He took his seat in the witness box to resume his cross-examination as Trump looked on.





May 20, 9:24 AM

Attorneys conference at bench on discovery issue

Defense attorney Todd Blanche asked to approach the bench about an ongoing discovery issue.



Both legal teams leaned in as Blanche spoke to the judge.



With the sidebar completed, the judge called for a ten-minute break.

