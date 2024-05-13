Trump trial live updates: Star witness Michael Cohen takes the stand

Former President Donald Trump is on trial in New York City, where he is facing felony charges related to a 2016 hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It marks the first time in history that a former U.S. president has been tried on criminal charges.

MORE: Michael Cohen and the Trump pardon that never happened

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to Daniels in order to boost his electoral prospects in the 2016 presidential election.





Latest Developments





May 13, 9:54 AM

Cohen says Trump hired him after he did legal favors



Cohen told jurors that he began working for Trump after helping Trump with a series of legal favors.

"We ended up overtaking the board and resolving the issue which was to Mr. Trump's satisfaction," Cohen said about the first favor related to a board at a Trump property. "He liked the way that occurred and then continued to ask me if I would assist in other legal issues or matters he had."

"Did he pay you for that work?" prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said.

"No, ma'am," Cohen said

According to Cohen, Trump offered him a job after he presented Trump a $100,000 bill for legal costs related to the earlier favors.

"Would you want to come work for me?" Cohen recounted Trump saying. "I was honored, I was taken by surprise, and I agreed"

When asked about the $100,000 legal bill, Cohen said Trump "asked if I would like to get fired on the first day." The bill was never paid, according to Cohen, who immediately left his law firm to work for the Trump Organization as Trump's special counsel and a senior vice president.

When asked about the kind of work Cohen did for Trump, Cohen responded, "It was whatever concerned him -- whatever he wanted."

Cohen said he reported "just to Mr. Trump."





May 13, 9:49 AM

Cohen identifies Trump in court



Michael Cohen briefly introduced himself to the jury, telling them how his father immigrated to California after surviving the Holocaust.

"Four children later, here I am," Cohen said about his parents.

Cohen told the jury that he went to law school at the urging of his family, though he did not want to practice law.

"I wanted to go to Wall Street," Cohen said.

PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump waits for the start of proceedings in his trial at Manhattan criminal court, May 13, 2024, in New York. (Seth Wenig/Pool via Reuters)

He briefly explained how he acquired wealth with real estate investments and taxi medallions.





"I ended up going into business with a friend of mine who had grown up with me and we started purchasing buildings," Cohen said.





Cohen stood up in the witness box so he could identify Trump in the courtroom.





"He is wearing a blue and white tie," Cohen said while looking toward Trump.





May 13, 9:46 AM

Cohen takes the stand

"The people call Michael Cohen," prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said.



Michael Cohen entered the courtroom and took his seat in the witness box.



Donald Trump stared straight forward as Cohen walked into the courtroom. He did not appear to look toward Cohen.





May 13, 9:44 AM

Judge denies state's request regarding Weisselberg

Judge Merchan began by denying the state's request to enter into evidence former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's separation agreement with the company.



"It would come in as a business record, but I am not going to allow it in," Merchan said. "It doesn't prove any element of the offense, it doesn't move the ball in any way."



Prosecutors sought to introduce the agreement -- which allotted Weisselberg $2 million after he left the Trump Organization-- to explain why Weisselberg was not testifying at the trial. Weisselberg is currently serving a five-month sentence on Rikers Island for perjury.



Trump, meanwhile, has been waiting patients at the defense table for the jury to enter, which is taking a bit longer than usual.



"Where's the jury?" one individual in his entourage could be heard whispering.





May 13, 9:37 AM

Proceedings are underway



Judge Juan Merchan took his seat on the bench and opened the day's proceedings.

Each of the lawyers made brief introductions before Merchan addressed Trump in his usual fashion.

PHOTO: Former President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media upon arriving at Manhattan criminal court, May 13, 2024, in New York. (Seth Wenig/Pool via Reuters)

"Good morning, Mr. Trump," Merchan said from the bench.





May 13, 9:36 AM

Trump, Bragg enter courtroom



Donald Trump has entered the courtroom. He looked around the room as he made his way to the front.

The former president is joined by his attorneys, as well as numerous associates and Secret Service.

Eric Trump and attorney Alina Habba are seated together in the first row, immediately behind Trump. Behind them in the second row, which is completely full, are Trump's legal adviser Boris Epshteyn, Natalie Harp, and J.D. Vance.

PHOTO: Sen. J.D. Vance, Sen. Tommy Tuberville and Rep. Nicole Malliotakis arrive for former President Donald Trump's trial at Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City, on May 13, 2024. (Spencer Platt/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Campaign team members Jason Miller and Karoline Levitt are seated in the very back of the courtroom.





Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg has also entered the courtroom.





May 13, 9:18 AM

Prosecutors enter courtroom



Prosecutors from the Manhattan district attorney's office have entered the courtroom.

Prosecutor Susan Hoffinger, who is expected to lead Michael Cohen's direct examination, placed a hefty three-inch binder at the lectern before returning to the counsel table.





May 13, 9:11 AM

Dozens of reporters crammed into courtroom



The courtroom in the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse is packed with reporters and security ahead of Michael Cohen's testimony.

Approximately 70 reporters are crammed into the gallery of the courtroom, seated on wooden benches that seat six per row. Five members of the public are seated in the back of the gallery behind the prosecution counsel table and jury box, and five court officers are scattered throughout the courtroom.

On the right side of the courtroom, earlier witnesses Jaden Jarmel-Schneider and Georgia Longstreet are seated near computer monitors. Both work as paralegals for the Manhattan district attorney's office and testified as part of the prosecution's case.

Jarmel-Schneider introduced phone records and a summary exhibit about the falsified documents into evidence, while Longstreet introduced Trump's social media posts into evidence.





May 13, 8:59 AM

Members of public wait overnight for seat in courtroom



Several members of the public waited overnight to secure a spot in the courtroom for Michael Cohen's testimony, traveling from as far as Los Angeles for the momentous day in court.

Michael Powers told ABC News that he joined the line at 2:30 p.m. yesterday to secure his spot in court, though he enlisted the help of professional line sitters to hold the spot overnight. He rejoined the line at 5:00 a.m.

"It's history in the making," Powers said. "This isn't gonna happen very often."

Powers said he prioritized seeing Michael Cohen's testimony due to its importance to the prosecution's case.

PHOTO: Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen (C) arrives at Manhattan Criminal Court for the trial of former President Donald Trump in New York City, on May 13, 2024. (Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images)

"I find him credible" Powers said. "He's lied in the past, but he lied for Donald Trump in my opinion, so I think he'll be a good witness."





Other members of the public waited overnight without the use of line sitters, including Chris Sagastizabal, who joined the line at 6:45 p.m. on Sunday with two friends.





"I changed my work schedule," Sagastizabal said.





Five members in the public have been seated in the courtroom this morning, with several others seated in a nearby overflow room.





May 13, 8:02 AM

Cohen arrives in court

Michael Cohen has arrived at the lower Manhattan courthouse ahead of today's expected testimony.

PHOTO: Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court, May 13, 2024, in New York. (Julia Nikhinson/AP)

He did not speak to reporters on his way in.





Proceedings are scheduled to get underway at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Click here to read the rest of the blog.