Trump's GOP Toadies Get Trolled By A Hilariously Truthful Sign

The Republican members of Congress who devotedly traveled to New York to support Donald Trump in his hush money trial would probably call themselves patriots.

But one protester offered a different, more accurate description of Trump’s GOP toadies.

As several lawmakers stood outside the Manhattan courthouse where Trump’s trial is taking place — including Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), Bob Good (R-Va.), Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.) and Ralph Norman (R-S.C.) — someone held up a sign behind them that simply read, “Bootlickers.”

It’s an appropriate term considering many of the politicians trying to appease Trump are doing so out of hopes of staying in the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee’s good graces or possibly being picked as his vice president if he’s elected again.

Someone holding a bootlickers sign above Matt Gaetz’s head pic.twitter.com/1P7M54Ec83 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 16, 2024

Other Republican politicians who have made their way to Trump’s trial to support him include House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), as well as Sens. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

The pandering for the former president has been so bad that even Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) called out his GOP colleagues about it and said it was “demeaning” and “difficult to watch.”

Check out more reactions to the “bootlickers” protester below.

These guys left congress today (they’re in session) to wave pom-poms for their dear precious leader.



Reminder: they’re not focused on you or your lives, they’re like puppies running to the door to greet their humans after work — just wishing for Trump to smile at them. https://t.co/LJoBPndn1E — Isaiah Martin (@isaiahrmartin) May 16, 2024

Not all heroes wear capes. https://t.co/k5XqaSQLZs — Francis Maxwell (@francismmaxwell) May 16, 2024

The bootlickers sign is *chefs kiss* https://t.co/5IC8sENRF2 — Luke Beasley (@lukepbeasley) May 16, 2024

If I was there I’d have a sign that says “losers”. https://t.co/qbT6mGADeH — Sky 💛 (@skylikeajedi) May 16, 2024

Related...