Tucker Carlson's controversial interview with Putin to be broadcast tonight as Hillary Clinton brands him a 'useful idiot'

Tucker Carlson’s controversial interview with Vladimir Putin will air on Thursday night as Hillary Clinton branded him a “useful idiot” for the Kremlin.

The former Fox News host was granted the first interview with Putin by Western media since the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, despite multiple requests from outlets such as the BBC and CNN.

In a post on his Instagram page, Carlson - who left Fox News after reportedly being fired on the personal orders of channel owner Rupert Murdoch - said the interview would air at 6pm EST (11pm, GMT) on his personal website.

He claimed that Western journalists could not be “bothered” to interview Putin, although the Kremlin has heavily restricted media access to the Russian leader and has ordered several foreign journalists to leave the country.

US media personality Tucker Carlson speaks about his interview with Russian President Putin in Moscow (Tucker Carlson via REUTERS)

Among those criticising Carlson, known for his inflammatory and xenophobic language on his former prime time US show, was former US Secretary of State Clinton.

Speaking to MSNBC, she said: “Well, it shows me what I think we’ve all known: he’s what’s called a ‘useful idiot.’

“I mean, if you actually read translations of what’s being said on Russian media, they make fun of him. I mean, he’s like a puppy dog.”

“After having been fired from so many outlets in the United States, I would not be surprised if he emerges with a contract with a Russian outlet.”

Putin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has claimed that Carlson was chosen for the interview because "he has a position which differs" from other English-language media.

The ‘shock jock’ TV host has repeatedly questioned US support for Ukraine and denounced “corrupt” US outlets for “fawning” over Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

The interview could see him targeted by European Union lawmakers, current and former members of the European Parliament told Newsweek.

Former Belgian Prime Minister and member of the European Parliament Guy Verhofstadt has said Carlson’s work in Russia could put him in hot water with the EU.

Story continues

He said Carlson was “a mouthpiece” of former US president Donald Trump and Putin, adding: “As Putin is a war criminal and the EU sanctions all who assist him in that effort, it seems logical that the External Action Service examine his case as well."

The EU's External Action Service (EAS) is the bloc's diplomatic arm, responsible for foreign policy.

Fox has offered no explanation for firing Carlson, who was its top-rated personality at the time.

He worked at the conservative TV network for more than a decade and hosted a show where he discussed conspiracy theories about Russia and the January 6 US Capitol insurrection.