Tuesday’s girls rewind: Myers Park, Catholic, Lake Norman advance. Mallard Creek falls

Myers Park High’s girls basketball team is moving on.

Tuesday night at home, the Mustangs ended Northern Guilford’s 19-game win streak, 56-51, to advance to Friday’s state quarterfinal at Watauga.

Also Tuesday, Lake Norman and Charlotte Catholic advanced to the regional semifinals, though Sweet 16 No. 1 Mallard Creek was upset by Watauga in Boone.

In Charlotte, Myers Park adjusted its defense in the fourth quarter, a move that helped the Mustangs slow down Northern Guilford and gain a slight advantage.

“We went to a face-guard at the start of the fourth quarter, and stuck with it,” Myers Park coach Barbara Nelson said. “We wanted them to take longer shots, slow them down. We went to whatever our plan was and stuck with it.”

Myers Park improved to 27-2.

“In the fourth (quarter),” Nelson said, “we did a pretty good job defensively, but we need to capitalize on our chances to score. When we make layups and free throws we win. We turn it into a learning opportunity by playing hard. Keep trying, and do the best that we can.”

Watauga 62, No. 1 Mallard Creek 44: Mallard Creek was up 10-2 and looked comfortable at the start of the game, but Watauga shook off some early nerves and gained a 26-21 halftime lead, led by 19 first half points from guard Kate Sears.

In the third quarter, after an Elle Stone block and assist gave Mallard Creek the lead, Watauga regained its composure, again, and began drilling a barrage of 3-point shots. The lead ballooned to 23 points. Mallard Creek could not crack Watauga’s 2-3 zone.

Mallard Creek (26-4), which had an 18-game win streak snapped, was averaging 75 points per game.

Watauga (24-5) won its fifth straight game and will host Myers Park in Friday’s quarterfinal round.

Lake Norman 50, Alexander Central 38: Lake Norman (26-2) limited Alexander Central to just five points in the third quarter, which was key in a third round win Tuesday at home.

Alexis Shehan (12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, three steals) and sister Samantha Shehan (19 points, seven rebounds) had big games for the Wildcats, who are two wins away from advancing to the state finals for the second straight season.

Charlotte Catholic 52, Marvin Ridge 40: Led by reigning Charlotte Observer player of the year Blanca Thomas, Catholic advanced to the quarterfinals for the third straight season. Catholic (25-4) won its third straight game and will face Lake Norman Friday in a rematch of the 2023 N.C. 4A Western Regional championship game.

Tuesday’s top performers

Amani Barner, Myers Park: In a 56-51 win over Northern Guilford, Barner had a team-high 21 points.

Kara Brinkley, East Burke: Brinkley had a game-high 30 points in a 72-57 win over Salisbury in the 2A playoffs.

Alexis Shehan, Lake Norman: In a 50-38 win over Alexander Central, Shehan had 12 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Tuesday’s girls’ box scores

LAKE NORMAN 50, ALEXANDER CENTRAL 38

Alexander Central 7 11 5 15 — 38

Lake Norman 13 6 10 21 — 50

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 38 — Jarrett 2, Herman 3, Wike 9, Malayah Adams 10, Addie Jack 14

LAKE NORMAN 50 — Alexis Shehan 12, Siriani 3, Buoniconti 3, Rhyne 7, Samantha Shehan 19, Moore 6

MYERS PARK 56, NORTHERN GUILFORD 51

Myers Park 12 12 25 7 — 56

Northern Guilford 12 10 17 12 — 51

MYERS PARK 56 — Amani Barner 21, McDaniel 9, Lassiter 9, Wilson 9, Truesdale, LeXander 2

NORTHERN GUILFORD 51 — Leena McField 28, Cara Tripett 14, DeLisa 6, Harris 2, Olivia Bayer

Record: Myers Park 27-2

EAST BURKE 76, SALISBURY 57

East Burke 26 14 20 16 — 72

Salisbury 11 16 12 18 — 57

EAST BURKE 72 — Kara Brinkley 30, Braelyn Stilwell 18, Kamaih Lawing 13, Ally Moore 9, Kassie Turner 6

SALISBURY 57 — M. Noble 28, J. Cherry 18, T. Evans 4, K. Sprull 2

Records: East Burke 29-0