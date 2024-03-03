Tuolumne County casino expansion set to open this summer. What’s new and how to apply

Chicken Ranch Casino in Tuolumne County is opening its new nine-story resort this summer and is holding four job fairs to recruit workers.

The resort will boast 197 hotel rooms, a 12,000-square-foot conference and event space, an expanded gaming floor with more than 100,000 square feet of all-new slots and table games, nightlife options and restaurants and bars. The resort complements the existing 24-hour casino, which has more than 600 gaming machines, table games and other amenities.

Chicken Ranch has operated in Jamestown since 1985, when it got its start as a bingo hall, according to previous Bee reporting. The first casino-style gaming machines were added in 2000.

It is privately owned and operated by the Chicken Ranch Rancheria Me-Wuk Indians of California.

Tribal Chairman Lloyd Mathiesen said in the initial 2021 announcement of the expansion that the decision was based on the region’s growing demand for lodging.

“The idea of a resort was always in the back of our minds,” Mathiesen said in the announcement. “We’ve all seen the tourist and transient dollars pass through our community over the years. It just makes sense to offer those people the opportunity to stay awhile.”

Chicken Ranch Casino hiring more than 350 employees

Chicken Ranch is expecting to hire 350 to 400 employees to staff the resort. Four job fairs are scheduled at the casino’s event hall to recruit food and beverage, hospitality and other workers. The casino currently employs around 285 workers.

The first job fair is for those interested in a food and beverage position and will be held Monday, March 4, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Another job fair, for hospitality positions, will be held Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For all positions, two events will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on March 18 and April 2.

Applications are also accepted online.

The more than 70 classifications of positions include: