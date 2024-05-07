TV tonight: Salman Rushdie tells his extraordinary story of being attacked

Salman Rushdie: Through a Glass Darkly

9pm, BBC Two

“One of the first thoughts I had as I saw him coming at me: ‘Oh, it’s you. So it’s you.’” Salman Rushdie tells his extraordinary version of being viciously stabbed multiple times – including in the eye – at a literary event in 2022, where he was about to discuss the importance of protecting the freedom of writers. He also offers context to make some sense of the attack, while reflecting on how it has changed his relationship with his works. Hollie Richardson

Eurovision Song Contest

8pm, BBC One

Ahead of Saturday’s spectacular Eurovision final, superfans Rylan and Scott Mills are in Sweden for the first of the contest’s live semi-finals – where Olly Alexander will perform UK entry Dizzy alongside the other Big Five. The second semi is on Thursday at 8pm. HR

For the Love of Dogs With Alison Hammond

8pm, ITV1

Two inseparable golden labradors are the longest-staying residents at Battersea – but why will no one take in the pooch pair? Alison Hammond is on hand to try to find them a new home, while also helping a whippet puppy with swimming lessons. HR

Aldi’s Next Big Thing

8pm, Channel 4

Warning: if some of these ideas get through, you’ll soon be tempted by a protein ball called Dung. Yes, the category is “healthy and wholesome”, so six producers are bringing out their best granola butter, ginger beer and mushroom treats. It’s close this week, but only one of the delights will hit the shelves in 1,000 Aldi stores. Hannah Verdier

Changing Ends

8.30pm, ITV1

Guest star Michael Socha plays a blinder as a gifted but unstoppably boozy striker in this week’s episode of the 80s-set sitcom based on Alan Carr’s formative years. Young Alan (Oliver Savell) also finds himself back on a football pitch after his name appears on the school team-sheet despite his sporting shortcomings. What’s going on? Graeme Virtue

Olly Alexander’s Road to Eurovision ’24

10.50pm, BBC One

Can he really do it for us? This film follows Alexander as he readies himself for a showstopping performance in Sweden. He also responds to protesters calling upon him to boycott Eurovision in response to Israel’s participation in the contest. HR