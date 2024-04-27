The TVLine-Up: What’s New, Returning and Leaving the Week of April 28

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and our monthly breakdown of What’s on Streaming.

This week, you’ll find seven series premieres (including Elisabeth Moss in The Veil, Jeff Daniels in A Man in Full and Peacock’s Tattooist of Auschwitz adaptation), nine returning shows (including Hacks, Jeopardy! Masters and Welcome to Wrexham) and 10 finales (including Chucky, Ghosts and Lopez vs. Lopez).

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

9 pm How It Really Happened Season 8 premiere (CNN)

9 pm Mr. Bates vs. the Post Office limited series finale (PBS)

10 pm Guilt final season premiere (PBS)

10 pm How Disney Built America series premiere (History)

10 pm Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There special (ABC)

MONDAY, APRIL 29

10 pm The Interrogation Tapes Season 1 finale (ABC)

10 pm NCIS: Hawai’i series finale, Part 1 of 2 (CBS)

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

3 am My Next Guest With David Letterman and John Mulaney special (Netflix)

3 am The Veil limited series premiere (Hulu; first two episodes)

8 pm Catfish: The TV Show Season 9 premiere (MTV; two episodes)

8 pm Crime Nation Season 1 finale (The CW)

8 pm Lopez vs. Lopez Season 2 finale (NBC; two episodes)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1

3 am Acapulco Season 3 premiere (Apple TV+; first two episodes)

3 am Star Wars: The Bad Batch series finale (Disney+)

8 pm Dance Moms: The Reunion special (Lifetime)

8 pm Jeopardy! Masters Season 2 premiere (ABC)

9:30 pm The Conners time period premiere (ABC)

10 pm Chucky Season 3 finale (Syfy and USA Network)

THURSDAY, MAY 2

3 am The Contestant documentary premiere (Hulu)

3 am Hacks Season 3 premiere (Max; first two episodes)

3 am The Idea of You movie premiere (Prime Video)

3 am A Man in Full limited series premiere (Netflix; all six episodes)

3 am The Tattooist of Auschwitz limited series premiere (Peacock; all six episodes)

3 am Turtles All the Way Down movie premiere (Max)

3 am We Were the Lucky Ones limited series finale (Hulu)

7 pm Selena + Restaurant series premiere (Food Network)

8:30 pm Ghosts Season 3 finale (CBS)

10 pm Welcome to Wrexham Season 3 premiere (FX; first two episodes)

FRIDAY, MAY 3

3 am Clarkson’s Farm Season 3 premiere (Prime Video; first four episodes)

3 am Prom Dates movie premiere (Hulu)

3 am Selling The OC Season 3 premiere (Netflix; all eight episodes)

3 am Unfrosted movie premiere (Netflix)

8 pm Shark Tank Season 15 finale (ABC)

10 pm John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s In L.A. live series premiere (Netflix)

SATURDAY, MAY 4

3 am Predator v Prey docuseries finale (AMC+)

3 am Star Wars: Tales of the Empire limited series premiere (Disney+; all six episodes)

10 pm Katt Williams: Woke Foke live comedy special (Netflix)

