Two children among at least 11 dead after severe storms tears across US

At least 11 people have died, including two children, in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma after violent storms ripped through the region, spawning tornados and leaving hundreds of thousands of residents without power during potentially record-breaking heat.

In Texas, multiple tornados were reported throughout the state with one plowing through Cooke County – approximately 50 miles north of Dallas – leaving seven people dead.

“It’s just a trail of debris left. The devastation is pretty severe,” Cooke County Sheriff Ray Sappington told the Associated Press.

The sheriff confirmed that a 2-year-old and a 5-year-old were among those killed in Cooke County. The victims also included three family members who were found in a home near Valley View – a rural community close to the Oklahoma border.

A mangled power line is seen near a recreational vehicle dealership after a suspected tornado moved through the area, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Valley View, Texas (AP)

Damaging winds, thunderstorms and two-inch hail pounded areas of Oklahoma and Arkansas leaving thousands of residents without power. At least two people died in Arkansas as a result of the storm — one person in Benton County, local authorities said in a press conference on Sunday, and a 26-year-old woman who was found outside a home in Boone County, according to AP.

Another two were killed, and others were injured, in Mayes County, Oklahoma.

Approximately 60 to 80 people were injured at an AP Travel Stop and Shell station alongside I-35 after it collapsed, where dozens were sheltering. Those injuries are considered non-life threatening.

More severe weather is expected to hit the region throughout Sunday and move eastern through Memorial Day. On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings for parts of the region, advising people to seek shelter as a low-pressure system collided with extreme heat.

An SUV is seen in a field near a Shell gas station after a suspected tornado moved through the area, Sunday, May 26, 2024, in Valley View, Texas (AP)

As daylight broke on Sunday, residents across the states woke up to downed power lines, destroyed businesses and homes, trees toppled over and more. Search and rescue missions are currently underway.

More than 100,000 residents in Texas and Arkansas were without power, according to PowerOutage.us.

The NWS Weather Prediction Center warned that the severe storms were shifting east and could bring heavy rain, thunderstorms or hail to parts of the Mid-Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee valleys on Monday.

Storms currently over the central Plains and Ohio Valley are expected “to grow upscale and merge into a larger complex”, according to the weather warnings, while expanding through parts of Missouri, Illinois, western Kentucky and other neighboring states.

Meanwhile, dangerous and “potentially record-breaking” heat continued to beat down on parts of Texas, the Western Gulf and southern Florida.