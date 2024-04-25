Two Household Cavalry horses in 'serious condition' after six-mile rampage through central London

Two out of five Household Cavalry horses who panicked and bolted through central London are in a “serious condition”, a minister said on Thursday.

Defence Procurement Minister James Cartlidge said there were no serious injuries to members of the military and public during Wednesday’s drama.

Three soldiers were taken to hospital and a fourth person was injured after the horses rampaged for six miles through central London, smashing into cars, a taxi and a bus before they were finally caught and calmed in Limehouse.

“Five horses have been recovered to the Army. Three of those are fine, but unfortunately two of them are in quite a serious condition, and we'll be continuing to monitor that,” he told LBC.

The injured horses were named as Quaker and Vida. One of them, a white horse, was seen covered in blood.

Asked if they were going to pull through, Mr Cartlidge said: “I wouldn't want to speculate on that. Unfortunately they in a serious condition.”

One of the horses was covered in blood as two of the animals galloped in the road near Aldwych (Jordan Pettitt/PA) (PA Wire)

The minister stressed that it was an “exceptional” incident, with 150 Army horses exercising in central London on average every day.

The animals were said to have been spooked by crashing building materials near Buckingham Palace.

Four service personnel were thrown from their horses before the five animals bolted and spread across the city.

Two horses, still wearing saddles, were filmed racing down Aldwych during the incident of “total mayhem” and in one clip the pair were seen being followed by an unmarked police car.The London Ambulance Service said it received three horse-related calls including on Buckingham Palace Road where a person was thrown from one of the horses.

A terrified taxi driver described the moment a bloody Household Cavalry horse smashed into the side of his Mercedes van as his passenger sat inside (LBC News)

A horse struck a taxi on the street while a passenger was sat inside leaving a huge dent and shattering several of the vehicle’s windows.

Another horse also smashed into a parked tourist bus, punching through its front windscreen. A black horse was later seen bumping into a black cab in Aldwych.Two horses were eventually caught in Limehouse - five miles away from Buckingham Palace, where the incident began.

Inspector Myles Hilbery, from City of London Police, described how two officers on motorbikes created a path for the horses to be steered into a horse box after they had careened across many busy roads.

He said: “This was a dynamic incident and the courageous actions taken by police officers from our Roads Policing team prevented further harm and distress to the horses and members of the public.

An injured cavalryman being treated by emergency services after Household Cavalry horses bolted through central London smashing into vehicles (LBC News)

“Police Constables Lucy Hawes and Daniel McKeown risked their own safety to provide first aid to the injured and anxious horses. They kept the horses calm while waiting for a horse box and veterinary team to arrive.

“PCs Brett Daniels and Chris Wilson took over management of traffic control on the busy arterial road enabling PCs Rob Bray and Shaun Gurney on motorbikes to create a clear path for the horses to be safely led into the horse box and escorted back to the Army barracks for urgent medical care.”

Mr Cartlidge conceded meanwhile that "it is a fact that there are more horses than tanks" in the Army.

"But of course, we do have hundreds of horses. Now, if you don't want that to be the case, you have two choices. You can either put down lots of those horses, or you can buy hundreds more tanks, which is extremely expensive," he said on Times Radio.

"Horses are a vital part of our armed forces, particularly for the British Army, ceremonially and operationally."